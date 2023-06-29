spain-offers-business-incubation-and-sme-training-services-to-cameroon

(Business in Cameroon) - Spain will offer its expertise to build incubators and train business coaches in Cameroon. On June 27, 2023, SMEs Minister Achille Bassilekin III granted an audience to representatives of the Spanish association Initiatives de Cooperation et de Developpement, with the Spanish ambassador to Cameroon, Ignacio Garcia Lombreras leading them.

"We discussed a solid initiative carried by the foundation whose representatives came from Spain to review several areas of cooperation. The first [area] is training business coaches in the SME sector. The foundation also has 23 business incubation centers specializing in various sectors such as technology, aeronautics, and agri-food," the Spanish diplomat said at the end of the audience.

Ignacio Garcia Lombreras hopes that this offer will materialize to strengthen the dynamic cooperation between his country and Cameroon. In 2020 and 2021, for example, Spain accounted for 6.8% and 6.1% of Cameroon's exports, respectively. Each time, it ranked among Cameroon’s top 5 buyers. At the same time, according to official data, France and Spain were controlling 84.5% of the Cameroonian wine market in 2022.

BRM