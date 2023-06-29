logoBC
Yaoundé - 29 June 2023 -
Public management

Spain offers business incubation and SME training services to Cameroon

Spain offers business incubation and SME training services to Cameroon
  • Comments   -   Thursday, 29 June 2023 16:41

(Business in Cameroon) - Spain will offer its expertise to build incubators and train business coaches in Cameroon. On June 27, 2023, SMEs Minister Achille Bassilekin III granted an audience to representatives of the Spanish association Initiatives de Cooperation et de Developpement, with the Spanish ambassador to Cameroon, Ignacio Garcia Lombreras leading them.  

"We discussed a solid initiative carried by the foundation whose representatives came from Spain to review several areas of cooperation. The first [area] is training business coaches in the SME sector. The foundation also has 23 business incubation centers specializing in various sectors such as technology, aeronautics, and agri-food," the Spanish diplomat said at the end of the audience.  

Ignacio Garcia Lombreras hopes that this offer will materialize to strengthen the dynamic cooperation between his country and Cameroon. In 2020 and 2021, for example, Spain accounted for 6.8% and 6.1% of Cameroon's exports, respectively. Each time, it ranked among Cameroon’s top 5 buyers. At the same time, according to official data, France and Spain were controlling 84.5% of the Cameroonian wine market in 2022.  

BRM

back to top

Spain offers business incubation and SME training services to Cameroon

spain-offers-business-incubation-and-sme-training-services-to-cameroon
Spain will offer its expertise to build incubators and train business coaches in Cameroon. On June 27, 2023, SMEs Minister Achille Bassilekin III granted...

Environment: Namé Recycling claims 9ktons of plastic waste recycled in 7 years

environment-name-recycling-claims-9ktons-of-plastic-waste-recycled-in-7-years
Plastic waste recycler Namé Recycling announces it has recycled around 9,000 tons of waste, including 250 million plastic bottles since its creation in...

Industrial gas: Consumer association opposes proposed 20% price hike

industrial-gas-consumer-association-opposes-proposed-20-price-hike
Gas company Gaz du Cameroun is steadfast in applying its 20% price increase on industrial gas despite the government’s order to postpone it till price...

Uruguay to conduct its first economic mission in Cameroon this year

uruguay-to-conduct-its-first-economic-mission-in-cameroon-this-year
A group of Uruguayan investors will visit Cameroon this year as part of an economic mission. The news was disclosed by the Cameroonian minister of foreign...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »