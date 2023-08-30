Camtel partners with MTN Mobile Money to ease payments for its subscribers, pending its own mobile money service

(Business in Cameroon) - Since August 24, 2023, the subscribers of CAMTEL, Cameroon’s incumbent operators, can purchase their bundles and pay bills using MTN Cameroon’s mobile money services. In the next few days, the company reveals, they will be able to do the same using Orange Money, CAMTEL reveals.

"It's worth pointing out that for CAMTEL, MTN and Orange are first and foremost partners with whom we are happy to work, as long as our customers are satisfied," stresses Eric Benjamin Lamère, head of CAMTEL's communications division. According to Lamère, the partnership with MTN Mobile Money and Orange Money is part of CAMTEL's ongoing implementation of a cashless policy, aimed at eliminating the need for cash payments.

In the framework of that policy, subscribers were obliged to first make bank deposits into CAMTEL’s accounts and go back to the telecom operators’ branch offices with the bank receipts for clearance. This lengthy and time-consuming approach is angering subscribers. It is also contrary to what other operators are doing by allowing their subscribers to make payments without stepping outside.

In that context, the incumbent operator partnered with the other two operators to ease cashless payments while planning for the launch of its own mobile money service, Blue Money. The service was announced for May 2023, but, it will finally be available “very soon,” according to Eric Benjamin Lamère.

BRM