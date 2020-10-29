Cameroon: Final consumption expenditures dropped to 1.8% in 2019 due to public spendings rationalization initiatives (INS)

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon’s final consumption expenditures dropped by two (2) percentage points to 1.8% (against 3.9% in 2018), according to the 2019 national accounts recently published by the national institute for statistics (INS).

The INS explains that this year-over-year drop in the expenditure segment was due to the initiatives taken by the government to rationalize public spendings amid government spendings reduction.

This reduction of government expenditures was certainly the reason public investments recorded such an exponential rise during the period. Indeed, according to the report, public investment rose by 11.4% in 2019, against -3.1% in 2018.

BRM