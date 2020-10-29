cameroon-plans-a-proactive-tax-regime-for-innovative-it-startups

(Business in Cameroon) - In the coming weeks, the Ministry of Finance will elaborate on a proactive tax regime to promote innovative IT startups.

This tax regime will include "direct tax exemption, exemption from all tax charges (including withholding taxes) for 3 to 5 years, exemption from VAT on loans granted by credit institutions, exemption from fees for the declaration of lease, real estate transfers and loan granted by non-credit professionals.”

The Ministry of Finance explains that these various tax exemptions fall within the framework of the government’s measures aimed at supporting companies affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Let’s note that between April and May 2020, 83% of SMEs operating in Cameroon were affected by the coronavirus pandemic, according to the survey conducted by GICAM (the largest employers’ grouping in the country).

S.A.