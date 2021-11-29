logoBC
Yaoundé - 29 November 2021 -
Public management

Non-tax revenues, growth rate…: Cameroon revises 2022 draft budget

Non-tax revenues, growth rate…: Cameroon revises 2022 draft budget
  • Comments   -   Monday, 29 November 2021 15:31

(Business in Cameroon) - In the 2022 draft budget finally submitted to the parliament, Cameroon has revised its budget to XAF5,752.4 billion (+5 % compared to the XAF5, 480.4 billion 2021 state budget). This new budget forecast is down by XAF10 billion compared with the draft budget presented by Fiance Minister Louis Paul Motazé during a special ministerial council organized in early November to present the 2022 draft budget. 

To elaborate the new budget forecast, the government reduced its projected borrowings by XAF20 billion while increasing its non-tax revenue forecasts by XAF10 billion. 

Specifically, the country reduced its projected borrowings from XAF1, 774.5 to 1,754.5 billion due to a projected drop in budget supports. As for the non-tax revenues projection, it rises from XAF206 to 216.2 billion. 

Apart from the revision of budget forecasts, the draft bill submitted to the parliament also includes slightly less optimistic economic growth prospects. Indeed, in the initial 2022 draft budget presented b Minister Louis Paul Motaze, the growth forecast was 4.4%. However, the forecast contained in the draft submitted for parliament’s review is 4.2%. On the other hand, for 2021, the GDP growth is revised upwards to 3.6% in the 2022 draft budget, compared to 3.4% initially planned. 

Despite those slight adjustments, the government confirms that the economy will grow in 2022 notwithstanding the persistence of the coronavirus pandemic whose magnitude is gradually declining in the country. “This growth will be notably spurred by several factors like a controlled Covid-19 pandemic, the windfall of the organization of the African Cup of Nations (AfCON), less pronounced contraction in the oil and gas sector as well as mitigation of security problems,” reads the 2022 draft budget submitted for the parliament’s review. 

Brice R. Mbodiam

back to top

Total Energies Challenge Startupper: 2021 edition to introduce novelty award to promote women entrepreneurship

total-energies-challenge-startupper-2021-edition-to-introduce-novelty-award-to-promote-women-entrepreneurship
Application is currently open for the 2021 edition of Total Energies Challenge Startupper. Cameroonian startups willing t participate in the third edition...

Non-tax revenues, growth rate…: Cameroon revises 2022 draft budget

non-tax-revenues-growth-rate-cameroon-revises-2022-draft-budget
In the 2022 draft budget finally submitted to the parliament, Cameroon has revised its budget to XAF5,752.4 billion (+5 % compared to the XAF5, 480.4...

CEMAC: Central bank BEAC plans digital platform to improve insurance firms’ risk profile

cemac-central-bank-beac-plans-digital-platform-to-improve-insurance-firms-risk-profile
The Bank of Central African States (BEAC) recently launched the recruitment of a consultant for the development of a digital platform that will facilitate...

Camwater initiates “aggressive” campaign to recover XAF50 bln out of XAF61.3 bln unpaid bills

camwater-initiates-aggressive-campaign-to-recover-xaf50-bln-out-of-xaf61-3-bln-unpaid-bills
On November 25, 2021, water utility Camwater launched a “permanent and aggressive campaign for the recovery of unpaid water bills.” According to the...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n105: November 2021

Forget cash, Cameroonians are in on e-money!

Erwan Garnier: “Clearly, the Cameronian hospitality sector will develop”


Investir au Cameroun n115: Novembre 2021

Adieu le cash Les Camerounais s’emparent de la monnaie électronique

Erwan Garnier: « Le secteur hôtelier camerounais va clairement se développer »

  1. Most read 7 days
  2. shared 1 month
  3. read 1 month

Oilseeds industry: Cameroonian market will be continuously supplied during the holiday season and even beyond, assures refiners association ASROC

Deforestation : Cameroon’s proposed 15% increase in raw timber export duties’ not deterrent, Greenpeace Africa says

Lom Pangar dam: 150 localities to be connected to the foot plant in the East, by the end of H1-2022

CEMAC: CFA franc and China are key factors to attract infrastructure investments, says Moody’s

Nexttel announces resumption of dialogue between its shareholders

cameroon-google-and-local-academic-institute-jfn-it-launch-africa-s-first-google-cloud-career-readiness-program

Cameroon: Google and local academic institute JFN-IT launch Africa’s first Google cloud Career Readiness Program

cameroon-brewing-group-sabc-to-inaugurate-its-xaf18-bln-mbankomo-corn-processing-plant-next-nov-5

Cameroon: Brewing group SABC to inaugurate its XAF18 bln Mbankomo corn processing plant next Nov 5

bange-bank-cameroon-opens-its-first-agency-in-douala

Bange Bank Cameroon opens its first agency in Douala

cameroon-bgfi-bank-provides-about-xf7-bln-guarantee-for-a-30mw-solar-power-project-in-the-north

Cameroon: BGFI Bank provides about XF7 bln guarantee for a 30MW solar power project in the north

cameroon-contributes-xaf7-4-bln-to-join-african-trade-insurance-agency-ati-and-boost-fdis

Cameroon contributes XAF7.4 bln to join African Trade Insurance Agency ATI and boost FDIs

Another Cameroonian assumes the role of chairman of the board of Standard Chartered Bank Côte d'Ivoire

Oilseeds industry: Cameroonian market will be continuously supplied during the holiday season and even beyond, assures refiners association ASROC

Cameroon plans a national cryptocurrency regulation

World Bank backs acquisition of 158,400 single-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines in Cameroon

Babadjou-Bamenda Road: World Bank conditions relaunch of construction works on the elaboration of a safety management plan

next
prev