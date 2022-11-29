Cameroon sees inflation down to 3% in 2023, despite global context

(Business in Cameroon) - The Cameroonian government expects inflation to ease to 3% next year, despite the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and its global impacts.

While presenting the 2023 budget draft law before the parliament last November 25, Prime Minister Joseph Dion Nguté did not mention the reasons behind this optimistic inflation outlook. He however warned that “the national economic outlook remains dependent on the uncertainties inherent in the duration of the conflict in Eastern Europe".

The official recalled that the Russia-Ukraine war was the main catalyst for inflation in the Cemac zone in 2022. By the end of this year, the indicator is projected to be 4.6% in Cameroon.

BRM