Yaoundé - 30 March 2023 -
Public management

Cameroon puts an end to networks of false car inspection certificates

  • Comments   -   Thursday, 30 March 2023 03:59

(Business in Cameroon) - The Cameroonian government is deploying new measures to severely crack down on people delivering fake roadworthiness certificates in the country. As part of this new initiative, the minister of transport, Jean Ernest Ngallé Bibéhé Massena (pictured), announced the launch of an online platform to verify the authenticity of already delivered certificates.

"This platform accessible via the link www.mintct.cm will allow road inspectors, insurance companies and anyone wishing to, to verify whether a certificate is valid or not,” the official explained. It is part of the reform set up by the government to secure the technical control of vehicles and strengthen the fight against road accidents related to the poor condition of vehicles. Official stats show that 20% of road accidents in the country are caused by poor car conditions.

As a reminder, the government introduced a more secure certificate in 2020. But malicious people still find ways to make fake versions. Hence the new crackdown.

BRM

