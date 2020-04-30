logoBC
Yaoundé - 30 April 2020 -
Public management

Camair-Co plans to service its fleet for an optimum post-coronavirus activity resumption

  • Comments   -   Thursday, 30 April 2020 09:15

(Business in Cameroon) - During the activities cessation in the air transport sector created by the Coronavirus pandemic, the general manager of Camair-Co, Louis Georges Njpendi Kuotu plans to layoff 371 employees “starting from the second week of May” 2020, and keep 206.

The workers who will remain working "will focus on day-to-day business management, maintenance of all aircraft (MA 60 and Q400), and the rehabilitation of the Boeing 737-700 NGs," the general manager explains.

According to him, thanks to this approach, the "crisis" unit should both manage the transition period (six months) and prepare the company for an optimal resumption of activities after the health crisis.  

Camair-Co explains that in 2019, it experienced disruptions due to the failure of some of its technical tools. Half of its fleet, composed of only six aircraft, was grounded due to breakdowns or lack of maintenance. Due to a lack of financial means, the company was sometimes forced to ground its aircraft. Camair-Co, therefore, wants to take advantage of this health crisis to service its fleet.

However, this would only be done if authorities approve its XAF1.479 billion plan (including XAF938.79 million for the salaries of the 206 workers who will remain and XAF540.49 million for the 371 laid off).  

S.A.

