UBA Cameroon: Board of Directors elects Cameroonian banker Ebenezer Ngea Essoka as the new Chairman

(Business in Cameroon) - On April 29, 2021, the Board of Directors of UBA Cameroon announced the election of Ebenezer Ngea Essoka (photo, right) as the new chairman. He is replacing Ekoko Mukete, who is retiring after 13 years of heading the said board.

"Ebenezer Essoka is a business leader with over 30 years of experience in the financial services sector. His experience spans setting up greenfield investments, to restructuring and repositioning mature businesses for sustainable growth in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA). This seasoned expert will help position UBA among the leading banks in the country," the bank informs.

Between 2014 and 2016, Ebenezer Ngea Essoka was chairman of Société Camerounaise de Banque (SCB), executive chairman of Iburu and chairman of Standard Chartered Bank Côte d'Ivoire. He has also been a board member of CRDB Bank Plc, Standard Chartered Bank (Mauritius) Ltd, the Banking Association of South Africa, and the International Bankers Association. The new board chair, who holds an undergraduate degree and an MBA from Seton Hall University (New Jersey, USA), is also one of the founding members of the Global Reach Network Foundation and a board member of Business Leadership South Africa.

In January 2021, UBA Cameroon was rated “B-” by London-based rating agency Fitch Ratings. Per the rating agency’s standards, a B- rating means that the bank’s creditworthiness depends on economic conditions and the competition.

S.A.