beac-sets-two-week-deadline-to-withdraw-cfa150bn-from-banks-in-inflation-battle

(Business in Cameroon) - The Central Bank of Central African States (Beac) kicked off its 4th round of bond issuance on April 29, aiming to tighten bank liquidity. Through three bond issuances scheduled between April 29 and May 13, the central bank aims to withdraw a total of CFA150 billion from commercial banks' coffers.

The first three rounds of bond issuance saw rather mixed success. Out of seven operations, at least two were declared unsuccessful due to lack of subscriptions, while almost all others barely exceeded a 30% demand coverage rate. Since the launch of these operations in February 2024, only the one on April 22, totaling CFA50 billion, saw remarkable success. This offer saw a coverage rate of 156% as reported by the central bank.

Following the increase in key interest rates, suspension of liquidity injection operations, and intensified weekly liquidity withdrawal operations, Beac bonds have become the central bank's new tool to reduce bank liquidity and restrict access to credit. This is aimed at reducing the share of inflation of monetary origin (20%) in the Cemac zone.