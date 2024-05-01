logoBC
Yaoundé - 01 May 2024 -
Public management

Beac sets two-week deadline to withdraw CFA150bn from banks in inflation battle

Beac sets two-week deadline to withdraw CFA150bn from banks in inflation battle
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 30 April 2024 17:09

(Business in Cameroon) - The Central Bank of Central African States (Beac) kicked off its 4th round of bond issuance on April 29, aiming to tighten bank liquidity. Through three bond issuances scheduled between April 29 and May 13, the central bank aims to withdraw a total of CFA150 billion from commercial banks' coffers.

The first three rounds of bond issuance saw rather mixed success. Out of seven operations, at least two were declared unsuccessful due to lack of subscriptions, while almost all others barely exceeded a 30% demand coverage rate. Since the launch of these operations in February 2024, only the one on April 22, totaling CFA50 billion, saw remarkable success. This offer saw a coverage rate of 156% as reported by the central bank.

Following the increase in key interest rates, suspension of liquidity injection operations, and intensified weekly liquidity withdrawal operations, Beac bonds have become the central bank's new tool to reduce bank liquidity and restrict access to credit. This is aimed at reducing the share of inflation of monetary origin (20%) in the Cemac zone.

back to top

AfDB halts funding for Ntui-Ndjole road construction over China Railway failures

afdb-halts-funding-for-ntui-ndjole-road-construction-over-china-railway-failures
The African Development Bank (AfDB) has put a halt on its funding for the construction of the Ntui-Ndjole road, a 60-kilometer stretch along National Road...

Beac sets two-week deadline to withdraw CFA150bn from banks in inflation battle

beac-sets-two-week-deadline-to-withdraw-cfa150bn-from-banks-in-inflation-battle
The Central Bank of Central African States (Beac) kicked off its 4th round of bond issuance on April 29, aiming to tighten bank liquidity. Through three...

Cameroun sees modest rise in electricity access, rural disparity remains

cameroun-sees-modest-rise-in-electricity-access-rural-disparity-remains
Access to electricity in Cameroon showed a modest increase from 58.4% in 2014 to 60.2% in 2021, according to findings from the 5th Cameroonian Household...

Cameroon pays CFA34.7bn in interest to Eximbank China in Q1 2024

cameroon-pays-cfa34-7bn-in-interest-to-eximbank-china-in-q1-2024
Cameroon settled debts totaling CFA148.2 billion ($267 million) to the Chinese Eximbank in the first three months of 2024, as reported by the National...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »