afdb-halts-funding-for-ntui-ndjole-road-construction-over-china-railway-failures

(Business in Cameroon) - The African Development Bank (AfDB) has put a halt on its funding for the construction of the Ntui-Ndjole road, a 60-kilometer stretch along National Road No. 15 (RN15). This project, estimated at CFA35.4 billion, aimed to shorten the distance between Yaoundé and Ngaoundéré by nearly 200 kilometers. It also involved upgrading 73 kilometers of local roads. Financing for the project included loans from the AfDB and the Central African Development Bank (BDEAC), as well as contributions from the Cameroonian government.

The AfDB's decision comes in response to China Railway 20 Bureau Group Corporation (CR 20), the Chinese company in charge of the project, failing to comply with environmental and social standards outlined in the project's management plan. According to the Ministry of Public Works (Mintp) communication unit, CR 20 was notified on April 18, of the technical and financial partner's decision to suspend disbursements and work due to breaches in environmental and social obligations. This action follows a recent fatal accident, wrongful dismissals of staff, and environmental non-compliance.

Since receiving the notification on April 22, CR 20 has formally ceased operations on-site, except for essential tasks to maintain traffic on local roads and protect completed structures. The Mintp has urged the company to promptly hire a safety expert and finalize the employment contracts of all staff without delay.

This isn't the first time China Railway has faced criticism from authorities. The company has previously received several warnings due to unsatisfactory work execution. According to the Ministry of Public Works, since the start of the project, the company has shown low productivity, used inadequate equipment, suffered from key staff shortages, and demonstrated poor organization. Initially awarded the Ntui-Ndjole-Mankim section, China Railway had the Ndjolé-Mankim (36.7 km) section revoked in October 2023 for similar reasons. As of now, work progress stands at an estimated 58% for the Ntui-Ndjole section, including the 73 kilometers of local roads, according to figures provided by the Ministry of Public Works.

The Ntui-Ndjole-Mankim section development is part of the Batchenga-Ntui-Yoko-Tibati-Ngaoundéré road project, aiming to reduce travel time between the central and northern regions. Originally awarded to the Portuguese company Elevolution Engenharia (Elevo), the contract was terminated on October 4, 2019. China Railway took over the project in November 2022, with completion scheduled for December 31, 2024.