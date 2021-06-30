logoBC
Yaoundé - 30 June 2021 -
Public management

Cameroon: Overall investment dropped by 7.9% in Q4-2020 (INS)

Cameroon: Overall investment dropped by 7.9% in Q4-2020 (INS)
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 30 June 2021 13:09

(Business in Cameroon) - After a dynamic Q3-2020 in terms of overall investment in Cameroon, the country recorded a drastic drop in Q4-2020, according to the Q4-2020 national accounts published by the National Institute of Statistics(INS).

“The fourth quarter of 2020 was marked by a drop in overall investments (-7.9%), after the strong growth recorded during the previous quarter (+13.6%),” the INS writes. The institute indicates that this drop was due to important disinvestment over the said period compared with the performance in the same period a year earlier, but also due to the decrease in public investments that started in Q2-2020.

The INS does not explain why public investments were dropping since Q2-2020. But, one could guess that with the coronavirus pandemic that started in Cameroon during that period, requiring important financial resources from the government, public authorities had to put investment projects on hold.

In its report, the INS reveals that while public investments were dropping during the period under review, private investments rose by 7.9%. The performance is nevertheless down by 14.3% compared to Q3-2020 figures. This good performance recorded in the private investment segment for close to two years now is due to growing demands for transport materials (4.7%), furniture (4.1%), as well as investments in the construction sector (9.5%), the institute adds.

BRM  

back to top

Cameroon ratifies the economic partnership agreement with the UK

cameroon-ratifies-the-economic-partnership-agreement-with-the-uk
Cameroon recently ratified the Stepping Stone Agreement towards a Bilateral Economic Partnership Agreement signed on March 9, 2021, in London, with the...

Cameroon: Overall investment dropped by 7.9% in Q4-2020 (INS)

cameroon-overall-investment-dropped-by-7-9-in-q4-2020-ins
After a dynamic Q3-2020 in terms of overall investment in Cameroon, the country recorded a drastic drop in Q4-2020, according to the Q4-2020 national...

Anglophone crisis: Cameroon offers XAF1.5 bln compensation for Sogea-Satom’s equipment destroyed by separatist fighters

anglophone-crisis-cameroon-offers-xaf1-5-bln-compensation-for-sogea-satom-s-equipment-destroyed-by-separatist-fighters
In its June 22, 2021, issue, the Cameroonian government daily Cameroon Tribune published an interview with Minister of Public Works Emmanuel Nganou...

CEMAC: The AfDB to provide close to XAF2 bln institutional support for a financial market development project

cemac-the-afdb-to-provide-close-to-xaf2-bln-institutional-support-for-a-financial-market-development-project
On June 29, 2021, the African Development Bank (AfDB) approved the regional project for the development of the CEMAC financial sector with a US$3.6...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n100: May 2021

These Cameroonian startups raise billions

Agro-industry and land rights


Investir au Cameroun n110: Mai 2021

Ces start-ups camerounaises qui lèvent des milliards

Agro-industrie et droits fonciers

  1. Most read 7 days
  2. shared 1 month
  3. read 1 month

Chinese firm AutSino returns to the Mbalam-Nabeba iron ore project, after unsuccessful negotiations with Sundance

Clarke Energy and INNIO Jenbacher powering new Pasta factory in Cameroon

Cameroonian life insurer ACAM Vie enters the Central African Republic market

Bini à Warak dam: Cameroon calls on Chinese deputies for a lifting of the financial blockade

Debt collection agency SRC initiates recovery of over XAF60 bln owed by CBC`s clients

french-chocolate-makers-keep-the-price-of-excellence-cocoa-at-xaf1-640-per-kg-for-the-2021-2022-campaign

French chocolate makers keep the price of excellence cocoa at XAF1,640 per kg for the 2021-2022 campaign

camair-co-grants-25-to-50-discount-to-university-of-maroua-s-students-teachers-and-support-staff

Camair Co grants 25 to 50% discount to University of Maroua’s students, teachers, and support staff

rubber-corrie-maccoll-to-inject-xaf15-bln-for-a-self-empowerment-program-in-cameroon

Rubber: Corrie MacColl to inject XAF15 bln for a self-empowerment program in Cameroon

reinforcement-steel-threatened-by-massive-imports-local-manufacturers-demand-a-quota-in-public-infrastructure-projects

Reinforcement steel: Threatened by massive imports, local manufacturers demand a quota in public infrastructure projects

mbalam-iron-deposit-congolese-president-s-envoy-s-visit-to-cameroon-escalates-dispute-between-cameroon-and-sundance-resources

Mbalam Iron deposit: Congolese President’s envoy’s visit to Cameroon escalates dispute between Cameroon and Sundance Resources

Cameroon inaugurates two new Post-Harvest Treatment Centres of Excellence in the central region

French chocolate makers keep the price of excellence cocoa at XAF1,640 per kg for the 2021-2022 campaign

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

Cameroon : World Bank backs agricultural index insurance project with XAF270 mln

Chinese firm AutSino returns to the Mbalam-Nabeba iron ore project, after unsuccessful negotiations with Sundance

next
prev