Cameroon: Overall investment dropped by 7.9% in Q4-2020 (INS)

(Business in Cameroon) - After a dynamic Q3-2020 in terms of overall investment in Cameroon, the country recorded a drastic drop in Q4-2020, according to the Q4-2020 national accounts published by the National Institute of Statistics(INS).

“The fourth quarter of 2020 was marked by a drop in overall investments (-7.9%), after the strong growth recorded during the previous quarter (+13.6%),” the INS writes. The institute indicates that this drop was due to important disinvestment over the said period compared with the performance in the same period a year earlier, but also due to the decrease in public investments that started in Q2-2020.

The INS does not explain why public investments were dropping since Q2-2020. But, one could guess that with the coronavirus pandemic that started in Cameroon during that period, requiring important financial resources from the government, public authorities had to put investment projects on hold.

In its report, the INS reveals that while public investments were dropping during the period under review, private investments rose by 7.9%. The performance is nevertheless down by 14.3% compared to Q3-2020 figures. This good performance recorded in the private investment segment for close to two years now is due to growing demands for transport materials (4.7%), furniture (4.1%), as well as investments in the construction sector (9.5%), the institute adds.

BRM