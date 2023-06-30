ECF-EFF: IMF approves new CFAF44.5bln disbursement for Cameroon despite “mixed results”

(Business in Cameroon) - The IMF executive board completed, on June 29, the fourth review of the Extended Credit Facility and Extended Fund Facility Arrangements with Cameroon. It also approved the immediate disbursement of 44.5 billion CFAF Francs ($73.6 million) as budget support for the country. The support brings the volume of funding approved by the institution for Cameroon under that three-year program to 225.4 billion CFA Franc.

To approve the disbursement, the executive board had to, as it did in the past for Cameroon, pass over the country’s non-compliance with some of the performance criteria. These include the criterion “on the non-accumulation of new external payments arrears," which the Bretton Woods institution overlooked on the grounds that “the breach was temporary and minor.” Cameroon also failed to meet some indicative targets.

“Cameroon’s performance under the program is mixed. The quantitative performance criterion on the accumulation of external arrears experienced further minor and temporary breaches in early 2023, and three of five indicative targets under the program have been repeatedly missed. While structural reforms continue to be slow, the authorities have made welcome progress in some key areas, including governance and revenue administration. Continued implementation of corrective measures to address missed targets and accelerate reforms will be crucial,” said Kenji Okamura, IMF Deputy Managing Director and Acting Chairman of the Executive Board, after the board meeting.

Money laundering

Nevertheless, the Fund welcomes the recovery of the Cameroonian economy, which "has continued in an uncertain domestic and global environment." Indeed, we learn, despite the global economic uncertainties, Cameroon’s “medium-term outlook remains positive, provided reforms continue and the external environment becomes more supportive. Real GDP growth is expected to reach 4 percent in 2023 and to average 4.4 percent in the medium term. This improvement is driven by the agroindustry, forestry, and services sectors, as well as LNG production, which is projected to partially offset declining oil output. Inflation is expected to return to below 3 percent in the medium term,” the IMF forecasts.

However, according to the institution, “to unlock Cameroon’s abundant growth potential, structural reforms need to be accelerated.”

“Steps to boost private sector-led growth, including the launch of the financial inclusion strategy, as well as recent steps to strengthen governance, especially the launch of a broad diagnostic of economic governance and plans to strengthen the Supreme Court’s Audit Bench are welcome (…) further measures are needed to improve the business climate, including by strengthening financial sector stability and inclusion. These should be accompanied by actions to strengthen governance and transparency, as well as the anti-corruption framework, including addressing the AML/CFT framework deficiencies identified by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF),” it adds

On June 23, 2023, the FATF, which acts as an international watchdog in the fight against money laundering and terrorism financing, announced that it had put Cameroon, Croatia, and Vietnam on the "grey list of countries under increased monitoring.”

The countries on that list have “strategic deficiencies in their regimes to counter money laundering, terrorist financing, and proliferation financing” but “they are actively working with the FATF to address” those deficiencies.

Cameroon's inclusion on the grey list came against a backdrop of separatist claims in its two English-speaking regions. These demands are supported by a large part of the country's English-speaking diaspora, some of whose members were recently convicted in the United States for having provided financial support to the said separatists without even leaving their host countries.

