Yaoundé - 31 August 2021 -
Public management

Cameroon is connected to neighboring countries through some 12,000 km of optical fiber (Judith Yah Sunday)

(Business in Cameroon) - Currently, Cameroon is connected to many neighboring countries like Gabon, Nigeria, Chad, and Equatorial Guinea, thanks to its close to 12,000 kilometers of optical fiber. In the coming months, the country will be interconnected to the optical fiber network of Congo and the Central African Republic in the framework of the Central Africa Backbone (CAB) project.

This information was revealed on August 27, 2021, in Kribi, by Judith Yah Sunday, director-general of incumbent operator CAMTEL. The official was speaking during the visit of Mr. Sergio Couri Elias, the Brazilian ambassador to Cameroon, to the infrastructure of the South Atlantic Inter Link (SAIL) that connects Cameroon to Brazil.  

"The construction of the SAIL falls in line with a broadband communication infrastructure development process called for by the President of the Republic of Cameroon. It aims to build a fiber-optic network connecting the whole national territory and foreign countries, through submarine cables. The ultimate goal is to allow Cameroonian economic agents get access to quality and a cost-effective internet connection," Judith Yah Sunday said.

The 6,000 km  Fortaleza (Brazil)-Kribi (Cameroon) submarine cable SAIL has been operational since September 7, 2018. It is the first submarine cable to connect Africa to South America. It was deployed within 109 days by CAMTEL and Huawei Marine teams.

