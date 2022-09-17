logoBC
Yaoundé - 17 September 2022 -
Public management

Cameroon eyes 4.6% growth in 2023, bets on local production

  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 30 August 2022 08:18

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon expects its GDP to peak at 4.6% in 2023. In an August 23 note on the preparation of the 2023 budget, the President Paul Biya said the government is betting on the local production to meet this target.

"Assuming that we manage to cushion the impacts of the Ukrainian crisis, we expect a 4.6% growth for our economy, including 4.8% for the non-oil sector and 0.5% for the oil sector. Growth in the non-oil sector will mainly be boosted by local production, coupled with the continued implementation of the import-substitution policy," the note reads.

The government has, under this policy, decided to prioritize local suppliers in public procurement. As from next year, for example, the acquisition of wooden office furniture will be made on the local market. Also, tax exemptions on imported products that can be manufactured locally will be removed.

For 2022, Cameroon expects a growth of 4%, against 3.6% for last year.

Written by: Sylvain Andzongo

Translated from French by Firmine AIZAN

