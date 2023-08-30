Gabon: Officers cancel election results in attempted coup

(Business in Cameroon) - In the early hours of Wednesday 30, 2023, the Gabonese Elections Centre (CGE) announced the re-election of President Ali Bongo Ondimba with 64.27% of the vote, against 30.77% for opponent Albert Ondo Ossa, the candidate of the Alternance 2023 coalition, presented as his main rival. Shortly after this announcement, a group of military and police officers announced the cancellation of the elections, in a statement that has since been looping on state-owned channels Gabon 24 and Gabon 1ère.

"The organization of the elections, known as the general elections of August 26, 2023, did not meet the conditions for a transparent, credible, and inclusive polling so much hoped for by the Gabonese people. To this end, the general elections of August 26, 2023, as well as the truncated results, are hereby annulled," said one of the soldiers speaking on behalf of the defense and security forces united in the "Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions (CTRI)".

He announced the "dissolution" of all the public institutions, including "the government, the Senate, the National Assembly, the Constitutional Court, the Economic, Social and Environmental Council, and the CGE". He also declared an "end" to the current regime.

"Our country, Gabon, has always been a haven of peace. Today, the country is going through a serious institutional, political, economic, and social crisis. (...) In addition, the irresponsible and unpredictable governance is leading to a steady deterioration in social cohesion, which could lead the country into chaos,” he said, in an attempt to justify what appears to be an attempted coup d'état.

"We call on the population, the communities of sister countries settled in Gabon, as well as Gabonese in the diaspora, to remain calm and serene" and "reaffirm our attachment to respecting Gabon's commitments to the national and international community. Gabonese people, we are finally on the road to happiness," he added.

This attempted coup, which comes four days after the general elections (presidential, legislative, and local) that Gabon held for the first time on August 26, is not the first of its kind. In January 2019, a group of soldiers tried to seize power in Libreville, while President Ali Bongo Ondimba was convalescing outside the country after his stroke.

Patricia Ngo Ngouem