Matgénie: Minister Nganou Djoumessi signs XAF700 mln commitment letters to ease tensions

(Business in Cameroon) - Today September 29, Minister of Public Works Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi (photo) signed a commitment letter for a little over XAF300 million as settlement for works performed by the civil Engineering Equipment Pool (MATGENIE) for his ministry. He previously signed, on September 24, a XAF400 million commitment letter.

According to credible sources, the official was obliged to sign the second commitment letter because of MATGENIE employees’ staunch resolution not to agree with the payment of only one month salary arrears out of the 13 they are demanding.

Thanks to the XAF700 million committed by Minister Nganou Djoumessi, MATGENIE’s employees, who have been on strike since September 22, will be paid two months of salary arrears in the coming days.

“With the two commitment letters, banks can release up to 70% of the amount concerned thus allowing the salaries to be paid. The bank involved will recover the amount pre-funded plus some fees when the Ministry’s transfer is cleared because the process is a bit long,” a source close to the case explains.

Despite this significant development, there are no indications work would resume immediately at MATGENIE even though the strikers allowed some executives into the offices on September 29, 2021. Hardliners insist on the continuation of this strike till the two months of salary arrears promised are effectively paid while the conciliatory protesters want the strike to end immediately.

The question now is how long it will take before a new strike is organized. Indeed, instead of the short-term measures aimed at ending strikes, MATGENIE needs more long-term measures to come out of the desperate situation it has been getting into for years now because of cash flow problems.

Such long-term measures include the effective implementation of the instructions given by the Prime Minister’s office in a letter sent in early September 2021 to the Ministry of Public Works. In the letter, the Ministry of Public Works was advised to elaborate a draft government text dedicating a percentage of public work contracts to MATGENIE and urgently award two contracts worth XAF70 billion to the state construction firm.

According to construction experts, these measures will save the state company from its financial woes and also get it a strong footing in the very competitive construction market in Cameroon.

