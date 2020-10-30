logoBC
Yaoundé - 30 October 2020 -
Public management

Cameroon plans to increase excise duties to reduce the imports of forest products

Cameroon plans to increase excise duties to reduce the imports of forest products
  • Comments   -   Friday, 30 October 2020 14:01

(Business in Cameroon) - The Ministry of Finance (Minfi) informs that during the 2021 fiscal year, fiscal measures will be taken to discourage the importation of some goods that can be produced in Cameroon, particularly in the forestry sector.

To this end, the Minfi indicates that the excise duty on imported furniture and wooden works, toothpicks, natural and artificial flowers could be raised to 25%. If effective, this will be a novelty because the importation of those products usually swallows tens of billions of CFAF every year.  

According to the Ministry of Finance, Cameroon spent XAF190.6 billion to import 1,089,801 tons of forestry products in Q1-2020. During the period, wooden furniture (2,161 tons) cost XAF1.4 billion.

Also, to encourage the local industry, the Minfi plans to implement two measures aimed at easing the tax burden in the forestry sector in 2021. Specifically, the felling tax rate on companies that have a sustainable forest management certificate will be reduced from 4% to 3%. Besides, a scheme will be introduced to allow the monthly payment of the annual forestry tax (RFA) to protect the companies' cash flow.

Sylvain Andzongo

back to top

Cameroon: 10,500 households received cash transfers in October 2020 in the framework of the social program “Filets Sociaux”

cameroon-10-500-households-received-cash-transfers-in-october-2020-in-the-framework-of-the-social-program-filets-sociaux
In October 2020, money was transferred to the 6,500 households identified in six communities in Bamenda (Northwest) and Limbé (Southwest) in the framework...

Cameroon sets up an inter-ministerial committee in charge of public projects maturation to avoid inappropriate evaluations

cameroon-sets-up-an-inter-ministerial-committee-in-charge-of-public-projects-maturation-to-avoid-inappropriate-evaluations
The Interministerial Technical Committee of Experts in charge of maturing projects in the public sector held its first session on October 28, 2020, in...

Cameroon: Safacam’s palm oil sales rose YoY in H1-2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic

cameroon-safacam-s-palm-oil-sales-rose-yoy-in-h1-2020-because-of-the-coronavirus-pandemic
In H1-2020, BVMAC-listed company Safacam sold 12,428 tons of palm oil, recording a turnover of XAF10.2 billion. During the same period in 2019, it sold...

Cameroon plans to increase excise duties to reduce the imports of forest products

cameroon-plans-to-increase-excise-duties-to-reduce-the-imports-of-forest-products
The Ministry of Finance (Minfi) informs that during the 2021 fiscal year, fiscal measures will be taken to discourage the importation of some goods that...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n92: October 2020

Crowfunding A solution for young entrepreneurs

Serge Esso, rising lobbyist


Investir au Cameroun n102 Octobre 2020

Financement participatif Une solution pour les jeunes entrepreneurs

Serge Esso, le lobbyiste qui monte