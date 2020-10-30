cameroon-plans-to-increase-excise-duties-to-reduce-the-imports-of-forest-products

(Business in Cameroon) - The Ministry of Finance (Minfi) informs that during the 2021 fiscal year, fiscal measures will be taken to discourage the importation of some goods that can be produced in Cameroon, particularly in the forestry sector.

To this end, the Minfi indicates that the excise duty on imported furniture and wooden works, toothpicks, natural and artificial flowers could be raised to 25%. If effective, this will be a novelty because the importation of those products usually swallows tens of billions of CFAF every year.

According to the Ministry of Finance, Cameroon spent XAF190.6 billion to import 1,089,801 tons of forestry products in Q1-2020. During the period, wooden furniture (2,161 tons) cost XAF1.4 billion.

Also, to encourage the local industry, the Minfi plans to implement two measures aimed at easing the tax burden in the forestry sector in 2021. Specifically, the felling tax rate on companies that have a sustainable forest management certificate will be reduced from 4% to 3%. Besides, a scheme will be introduced to allow the monthly payment of the annual forestry tax (RFA) to protect the companies' cash flow.

Sylvain Andzongo