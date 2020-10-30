Cameroon: 10,500 households received cash transfers in October 2020 in the framework of the social program “Filets Sociaux”

(Business in Cameroon) - In October 2020, money was transferred to the 6,500 households identified in six communities in Bamenda (Northwest) and Limbé (Southwest) in the framework of the project "Filets Sociaux" co-funded by the World Bank, the AFD, and the state of Cameroon to fight poverty. This was revealed by Michelin Njoh, coordinator of the said project.

Four thousand (4,000) households in the remaining regions also received benefitted, we learn. This means 10,500 households received financial assistance in the framework of the project. But the two Anglophone regions, where a sociopolitical crisis is raging (since 2016), are the main beneficiaries of the urgent cash transfers.

This initiative, which targets the poorest households in the country, is aimed at transferring money (XAF180,000 to each household within a year) to help them tend to their families’ needs (children’s school fees, healthcare, and foods) and create income-generating activities.

Successfully tested between 2013 and 2016 in the communes of Soulédé-Roua (Far North) and Ndop (Northwest), the project is now being implemented all over the country. It consists of three programs: a regular and unconditional cash transfer program (XAF360,000 transferred to every beneficiary within 24 months), an emergency cash transfer program (XAF180,000 within 12 months), and High labor-intensive (HIMO) public work programs.

BRM