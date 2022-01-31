Forest exploitation: ANAFOR plans strategy to reduce dependence on state subsidies

(Business in Cameroon) - The National Forestry Development Agency (ANAFOR) has initiated consultations for the implementation of a marketing strategy aimed at reducing its reliance on public subsidies. According to the CTR (Technical Commission for the Rehabilitation of Public and Para-public Sector Enterprises) which revealed the plan in its 2020 report on state and parastatal firms’ performance, the strategy is focused on sustainable management and development of the firm’s reserves and plantations. The strategy will also help make optimal use of the available resources and improve/strengthen internal management.

As the CTR explains, the agency receives an annual subsidy of XAF855 million from the government to balance its operations and control its operating costs; 63.32% of that operating subsidy goes into personnel expenses. In 2020, its net result deteriorated further to a negative XAF71.046 million compared to -XAF34.177 million in 2019.

So, to achieve greater financial autonomy, ANAFOR plans to produce seedlings to meet the deforestation or reforestation needs of promoters interested in developing forest plantations as well as extending and maintaining its reserves.

In addition, to improve its revenues, it will develop the forest reserves under its management following the “securing-renovating-valorizing” model and also consolidate commercial partnerships.

