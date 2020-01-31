Cameroon : UNDP helped raise and invest XAF13.22 bln in development projects in 2018-2019

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) held an annual review of the UNDP Country Program Document in Douala last January 27.

The review showed that between 2018 and 2019, the UN agency, in partnership with the Cameroonian government and other development actors, mobilized and invested US$22.6 million (nearly XAF13.22 billion) to support Cameroon's development efforts.

“The analysis of achievements highlights important contributions and remarkable progress, including the formulation of strategic tools for steering development I would like to mention among others, support for the development of the new national development strategy post-CEDS, the promotion of sustainable human development with the launch on January 16 [2020] of the national human development report on the theme: Inclusive growth, inequalities, and exclusions," says Alassane Ba, UNDP Resident Representative in Cameroon.

In addition, the review reveals that Cameroon has benefited from the support of the United Nations system, through UNDP, to analyze the alignment of its national policies with the Sustainable Development Goals. In July 2019, the country submitted its national voluntary report to the United Nations Economic and Social Council. In the area of employment, 1,595 people (55% men, 45% of women) have been trained in the creation and management of micro-projects. They received installation kits, thus strengthening their financial autonomy and local economic dynamics in the northern and eastern regions.

SA