Yaoundé - 31 January 2020 -
Public management

Cameroon : The UNDP helped reintegrate 300 former Boko Haram members in 2019 (Resident representative)

  • Comments   -   Friday, 31 January 2020 15:44

(Business in Cameroon) - During the annual review of the UNDP country program Document for Cameroon, held on January 27, in Douala, Alassane Ba, the Resident Representative of the agency, provided updates on the agency’s supports to Cameroon.

According to Alassane Ba, as part of its efforts to strengthen resilience to shocks and crisis, UNDP, with the support of the government, set seven mediation platforms in the Far North to manage more than 20 conflicts and contributed to the reintegration of 300 former Boko Haram associates.

In addition, “6,700 young people who have been sensitized have thus become actors in the prevention of violent extremism. Reconciliation and peace promotion activities in affected communities targeting 537 former Boko Haram associates (456 women and 81 men) have helped ease tensions with the host populations,” said Alassane Ba.

Let’s note that since 2009, the jihadist group has caused the deaths of more than 27,000 people in Nigeria and neighboring countries. It also forced 85,000 Nigerians to become refugees in Cameroon.

SA

