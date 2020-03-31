Cameroon: Road transporters announce unlimited strike following tightened coronavirus prevention measures

(Business in Cameroon) - On April 6, 2020, Cameroonian transporters will start an unlimited general strike, according to a strike notice sent by presidents of the national road transport unions to the Prime Minister Josep Dion Ngute on March 30.

"In a previous note, on March 23, we notified you of the road transport sector’s (all segments) approval of the measures enacted by the government to contain the spread of Covid-19 in Cameroon. Moreover, we suggested (...) the need for a meeting so that together we can explore ways and means to support the economic shock experienced by our comrades in the field. In response, and in defiance of our correspondence, the government further tightened the measures previously enacted, causing great disarray within the corporation,” the strike notice reads.

This strike notice follows the recent tightening of measures issued by the government for the transport sector to avoid the spread of the coronavirus. Notably, the government requires transport vehicles to be disinfected. The vehicles are also required to have hydro-alcoholic gels on board, keep the number of passengers onboard to 4 (for taxis) and 50 (for buses) at any time or receive financial and legal sanctions.

Currently, there is no comment from the government about the planned strike which could affect users’ mobility. The latter are already complaining about a secret increase in transport fees after the government decided to limit the number of passengers per car and buses.

S.A.