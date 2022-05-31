logoBC
Yaoundé - 31 May 2022 -
Public management

SMEs Minister calls on businesses to use the WTO platform

  Tuesday, 31 May 2022 19:35

(Business in Cameroon) - The Cameroonian Minister of SMES, Achille Basilekin III, issued a note on May 30 to inform local economic operators of the existence of the TRADE4MSME platform. The latter was launched by the World Trade Organization (WTO) to accompany businesses and help them boost exports.

“This important tool for promoting SMEs provides a set of information and useful data on export opportunities to growth markets, and informs on the regulatory and operational procedures relating to import and export, to enable micro, small, and medium enterprises to position themselves effectively in the international market,” the official said.

This platform is presented as an aid to decision-making for SMEs in Cameroon.

BRM

