Cameroon: Ministry of Public Works receives environmental compliance certificate for Edéa-Kribi and Lolabé-Campo access roads

(Business in Cameroon) - On August 24, 2020, Nana Aboubakar Djalloh, Minister Delegate to the Minister of Environment, delivered an environmental compliance certificate to the Ministry of Public Works for following the social and environmental impacts regulation in the framework of the project aimed at building access roads for Par-Zik, the industrial and port zone in Kribi, South Cameroon.

This certificate paves the way for the renovation and construction of 159 km of roads in the region. They are namely the Edéa - Kribi (120 km) and the Lolabe - Campo (39 km) roads. The cost for the renovation of Edéa-Kribi is XAF99 billion while the construction of Lolabé- Campo will require XAF49.08 billion for the variant with significant environmental impacts and XAF45.64 billion for the variant with moderate impacts. The roads, mostly funded by the AfDB, will be completed within two years guaranteeing an exploitation period between 15 and 20 years.

According to the environmental impact assessment published by the Ministry of Public Works, the Edéa-Kribi road axis is already paved but does not comply with the standards required, while that of Lolabe-Campo is just a pathway almost impracticable during rainy seasons.

Sylvain Andzongo