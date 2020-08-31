logoBC
Yaoundé - 31 August 2020 -
Public management

Cameroon: Despite a 14% drop in 2019, fish imports still affected import expenses (INS)

Cameroon: Despite a 14% drop in 2019, fish imports still affected import expenses (INS)
  • Comments   -   Monday, 31 August 2020 12:16

(Business in Cameroon) - In Cameroon, frozen fish imports dropped by XAF21.8 billion (14% in relative terms) in 2019. However, according to the national institute for statistics (INS) which disclosed the figure, their imports still affected the country’s import expenses during the period.

Indeed, it informs, fish imports, which represented 3.4% of Cameroon’s import expenses in 2019, was the seventh most imported product during the period. It even outranked pharmaceuticals (6th), which represented 3.3% of overall import expenses.

Let’s note that frozen fish and rice are the main food products massively imported in Cameroon. For instance, in 2017, the country spent XAF114.3 billion to import 181,678 tons of fish.

The same source indicates that 50.6% of the operators involved in frozen fish importation source their products from African markets (Mauritania, Senegal), 12.9% from Europe (Ireland), and 19.6% from Asia (China).

BRM

 

back to top

Cameroon: Despite a 14% drop in 2019, fish imports still affected import expenses (INS)

cameroon-despite-a-14-drop-in-2019-fish-imports-still-affected-import-expenses-ins
In Cameroon, frozen fish imports dropped by XAF21.8 billion (14% in relative terms) in 2019. However, according to the national institute for statistics...

CEMAC: Banks granted more loans to individuals than to SMEs in H1-2019, BEAC report shows

cemac-banks-granted-more-loans-to-individuals-than-to-smes-in-h1-2019-beac-report-shows
Between July and December 2019, banks operating within the CEMAC region granted more loans to individuals than to SMEs, according to a report recently...

Cameroon: Ministry of Public Works receives environmental compliance certificate for Edéa-Kribi and Lolabé-Campo access roads

cameroon-ministry-of-public-works-receives-environmental-compliance-certificate-for-edea-kribi-and-lolabe-campo-access-roads
On August 24, 2020, Nana Aboubakar Djalloh, Minister Delegate to the Minister of Environment, delivered an environmental compliance certificate to the...

Camtel launches customer satisfaction survey to improve service quality

camtel-launches-customer-satisfaction-survey-to-improve-service-quality
Public telecommunications operator Camtel recently launched a customer satisfaction survey to improve the quality of its services. On its website or via...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n90: June 2020

Top 100 economic actors in Cameroon

Colonel Roger Kuitche: “Military strategy is an important tool that will beneft businesses and public administrations”


Investir au Cameroun n100 Juillet-Août 2020

Le Top 100 des acteurs économiques du Camerouns

Colonel Roger Kuitche : « la stratégie militaire appliquée aux entreprises et aux administrations est un outil à exploiter »