Cameroon: Despite a 14% drop in 2019, fish imports still affected import expenses (INS)

(Business in Cameroon) - In Cameroon, frozen fish imports dropped by XAF21.8 billion (14% in relative terms) in 2019. However, according to the national institute for statistics (INS) which disclosed the figure, their imports still affected the country’s import expenses during the period.

Indeed, it informs, fish imports, which represented 3.4% of Cameroon’s import expenses in 2019, was the seventh most imported product during the period. It even outranked pharmaceuticals (6th), which represented 3.3% of overall import expenses.

Let’s note that frozen fish and rice are the main food products massively imported in Cameroon. For instance, in 2017, the country spent XAF114.3 billion to import 181,678 tons of fish.

The same source indicates that 50.6% of the operators involved in frozen fish importation source their products from African markets (Mauritania, Senegal), 12.9% from Europe (Ireland), and 19.6% from Asia (China).

BRM