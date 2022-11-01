Cameroon: Public investment execution rate rose 5.2% YoY at the end of September 2022, despite the security crisis

(Business in Cameroon) - The execution rate of public investments in Cameroon rose 5.2% year-on-year to 56.10% at the end of September 2022 from 50.90%. The figures were reported on October 27 during the first 2022 meeting of the National Committee for Monitoring the Physical and Financial Execution of Public Investment.

The Committee indicated that despite the ongoing security crisis mainly in the Northwest and Southwest regions, the government managed to implement more projects. MP Rosette Ayayi, who chairs the body, noted that the implementation rate would have been higher had it not been for "the low enthusiasm of service providers to bid on public tenders in areas plagued by the security crisis. She also pointed to irregularities in the ownership of procurement procedures by project executors, non-compliance with procurement plans, and the non-completion of many projects selected in the public investment budget.

BRM