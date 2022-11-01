Yaoundé: Imported food inflation fell to 18.6% MoM in September but remains high (INS)

(Business in Cameroon) - After it stood at 19.3% in August, imported food inflation in Yaoundé fell slightly to 18.6% at the end of September 2022, according to the national institute of statistics.

On a year-on-year basis, the public body said, final consumer prices increased by 7.6% during the ninth month of the year, "mainly because of the 16% surge in food prices". INS stressed that although it is lower than in the previous month, the imported food inflation in Yaoundé during the period under review remains high. The rate for local food products over the month was 14.9%.

Experts said the current inflationary pressures observed globally stem from the explosion in the cost of sea freight and raw materials on the international market, due to the post-Covid-19 recovery and the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Written by BRM

Translated from French by Firmine AIZAN