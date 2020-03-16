Security: Camtel takes “coercive actions” to stop vandalism on its fibre optics network (Judith Yah Sunday)

(Business in Cameroon) - In an interview published on 16 March in the government daily Cameroon tribune, Judith Yah Sunday, the managing director of Cameroon Telecommunications (Camtel), revealed cases of vandalism on its fibre-optics network. These acts, she indicated, have had a significant impact on the quality of the Internet in the country in recent weeks.

She explained that the situation was all the more worrying because, according to observations, the acts seem to have been orchestrated with the "aim of depriving the state, its institutions and the diplomatic representations accredited in Cameroon of communications” means.

She added that in response to these attacks, which undermined the significant investments made by Cameroon in telecommunications infrastructure, Camtel quickly took urgent measures to restore services.

“To put a definitive end to this upsurge in vandalism, we have sought the assistance of authorities in charge of territorial security for coercive actions. The diligence and swiftness with which these actions have been undertaken have borne fruit and we have seen a certain lull in the last few weeks,” said Judith Yah Sunday.

In the first 20 days of January 2020, Camtel's fibre optics network was vandalized 19 times. That's almost once every 24 hours.

