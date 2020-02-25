logoBC
Yaoundé - 25 February 2020 -
Security

Cameroon to elaborate strategy to involve women in fight against maritime crimes

Cameroon to elaborate strategy to involve women in fight against maritime crimes
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 25 February 2020 14:17

(Business in Cameroon) - In the coming weeks, the Ministry of Transport will develop a strategy to involve women in the fight against maritime crimes. This is the result of negotiations led by the Inter-regional Coordination Centre (ICC) for Safety and Security in the Gulf of Guinea.

Indeed the Minister of Transport Ernest Massena Ngalle Bibehe and Alexandra Amling, a consultant for this center, met on February 24, in Yaoundé, to discuss the impacts of the gender approach in the fight against maritime crime.

During the meeting, it was revealed that Cameroon has been taking all the necessary steps to involve women in the maritime sector through training and professional integration. However, the Minister of Transport confessed, "as far as maritime crime is concerned, women are barely involved." Nevertheless, the French Navy, which supports the Ministry of Transport in terms of security, ensures the protection of women who transport goods by sea.

Let’s note that the ICC is the body in charge of strengthening activities oriented towards cooperation, coordination, pooling, interoperability of systems as well as the implementation of the regional strategy on security and safety within the common maritime space in Central and West Africa.

S.A.

back to top

Cameroon to elaborate strategy to involve women in fight against maritime crimes

cameroon-to-elaborate-strategy-to-involve-women-in-fight-against-maritime-crimes
In the coming weeks, the Ministry of Transport will develop a strategy to involve women in the fight against maritime crimes. This is the result of...

Louis Paul Motaze : “Crowdfunding is bound to be successful” in Cameroon

louis-paul-motaze-crowdfunding-is-bound-to-be-successful-in-cameroon
On February 20, during a national workshop on the theme "Crowdfunding: participatory financing at the service of small and medium-sized enterprises...

Cameroon : Public treasury raised XAF643 bln via issuance of government securities in 2019

cameroon-public-treasury-raised-xaf643-bln-via-issuance-of-government-securities-in-2019
In 2019, Cameroon raised XAF643 billion on government securities markets. This was revealed on February 20, 2020, by Minister of Finance Louis Paul Motaze...

Coronavirus: CEMAC countries prepare a common prevention and preparedness roadmap

coronavirus-cemac-countries-prepare-a-common-prevention-and-preparedness-roadmap
On Feb 18, 2020, the Sipopo International Conference Centre, Equatorial Guinea, hosted the meeting of national experts from partner countries and...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n84: February 2020

Money transfer business Cameroon is on the front line

Interview: «Shifting from bureaucratic management to efficient public management»


Investir au Cameroun n94: Février 2020

Sociétés de transfert d’argent Le Cameroun au cœur de la bataille

Entretien : « Passer d’une administration bureaucratique à une gestion publique performante »