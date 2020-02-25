cameroon-to-elaborate-strategy-to-involve-women-in-fight-against-maritime-crimes

(Business in Cameroon) - In the coming weeks, the Ministry of Transport will develop a strategy to involve women in the fight against maritime crimes. This is the result of negotiations led by the Inter-regional Coordination Centre (ICC) for Safety and Security in the Gulf of Guinea.

Indeed the Minister of Transport Ernest Massena Ngalle Bibehe and Alexandra Amling, a consultant for this center, met on February 24, in Yaoundé, to discuss the impacts of the gender approach in the fight against maritime crime.

During the meeting, it was revealed that Cameroon has been taking all the necessary steps to involve women in the maritime sector through training and professional integration. However, the Minister of Transport confessed, "as far as maritime crime is concerned, women are barely involved." Nevertheless, the French Navy, which supports the Ministry of Transport in terms of security, ensures the protection of women who transport goods by sea.

Let’s note that the ICC is the body in charge of strengthening activities oriented towards cooperation, coordination, pooling, interoperability of systems as well as the implementation of the regional strategy on security and safety within the common maritime space in Central and West Africa.

