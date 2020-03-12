Cameroon to dedicate at least XAF10 bln to fight poverty and unemployment, in 2020-2022, thanks to its 3rd C2D contract

(Business in Cameroon) - In the framework of the 3rd Debt Reduction-Development Contract (C2D), Cameroon just received XAF67.8 billion for sector budget support over the 2020-2022 period.

The resources allocation agreement was signed on March 11, in Yaoundé, by Cameroon’s Minister of the Economy Alamine Ousmane Mey and the French ambassador to Cameroon Christophe Guilhou.

During the signature, it was revealed that part of the XAF67.8 billion will be dedicated to the social program “Filets sociaux” currently supported by the World Bank and the government of Cameroon. Overall, a total of 314,000 cash transfers are expected in the coming two years.

"The overall objective is to reach in 2022, 156,000 ordinary cash transfers, 48,000 emergency cash transfers and 110,000 cash transfers in exchange for labour-intensive work (Himo)," Alamine Ousmane Mey said. The Himo approach he talks about here aims to limit mechanization, in order to provide employment for young people.

Since 2016, some Cameroonian households have been receiving cash transfers in the framework of the program “Filets sociaux,” aimed at combating chronic poverty. So far, 40,000 households have benefited from the regular cash transfer programme with accompanying measures and 12,000 households for the cash transfer programme without accompanying measures. In total, 52,000 households have been reached.

Each beneficiary receives a total of 12 cash transfers per year, i.e. a total of XAF360,000. This means that the 314,000 transfers expected in the 3rd C2D would require at least XAF9.42 billion.

Sylvain Andzongo