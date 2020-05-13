logoBC
Yaoundé - 13 May 2020 -
Social

CNPS: Other social benefits will rise with the family allowance

CNPS: Other social benefits will rise with the family allowance
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 13 May 2020 12:21

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon’s decision to increase family allowances from XAF2,800 to 4,500 will lead to the increase of other benefits, according to Alain Olivier Noël Mekulu Mvondo Akam, Director-general of the National Social Insurance Fund (CNPS).

This measure, taken to support businesses and households suffering the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic, will automatically trigger an increase in prenatal and maternity benefits.

Official sources indicate the calculation of these two benefits is based on the family allowance. They represent respectively 9 and 12 times the monthly amount of the said allowance.

BRM

back to top

CNPS: Other social benefits will rise with the family allowance

cnps-other-social-benefits-will-rise-with-the-family-allowance
Cameroon’s decision to increase family allowances from XAF2,800 to 4,500 will lead to the increase of other benefits, according to Alain Olivier Noël...

CEMAC: Foreign reserves estimated at XAF5,348.8 bln, representing 5 months of imports on May 10, 2020

cemac-foreign-reserves-estimated-at-xaf5-348-8-bln-representing-5-months-of-imports-on-may-10-2020
The Bank of Central African States (BEAC) informs that as of May 10, 2020, its foreign exchange reserves are estimated at XAF5,348.8 billion. They...

Cameroon: Oil exploration in the Anglophone and Northern regions abandoned because of insecurity (SNH)

cameroon-oil-exploration-in-the-anglophone-and-northern-regions-abandoned-because-of-insecurity-snh
The Anglophone crisis and the war against Boko Haram are causing enormous damage to Cameroon’s 2020-2024 Development Plan aimed at optimizing oil and gas...

Cameroon: Three illegal gold panners die in a mine in the Northern region

cameroon-three-illegal-gold-panners-die-in-a-mine-in-the-northern-region
Three Chadian gold miners died in a landslide at an artisanal gold mine in Bandjoungri, Northern Cameroon, on the night of  May 7 to 8,...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n86: April 2020

Cameroon mobilizes all its resources against the virus

Measures planned to cushion the economic shock


Investir au Cameroun n96 Avril 2020

Toutes les forces du Cameroun mobilisées contre le virus

Les mesures prévues pour amortir le choc économique