CNPS: Other social benefits will rise with the family allowance

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon’s decision to increase family allowances from XAF2,800 to 4,500 will lead to the increase of other benefits, according to Alain Olivier Noël Mekulu Mvondo Akam, Director-general of the National Social Insurance Fund (CNPS).

This measure, taken to support businesses and households suffering the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic, will automatically trigger an increase in prenatal and maternity benefits.

Official sources indicate the calculation of these two benefits is based on the family allowance. They represent respectively 9 and 12 times the monthly amount of the said allowance.

BRM