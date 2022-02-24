Empowering youth in Cameroon

(GOODWALL ) - Online initiative led by social enterprise app Goodwall, with the high patronage of the First Lady, Mrs. Chantal Biya, UNESCO’s Goodwill Ambassador will help Cameroonian youth tackle important topics within the fields of, women’s empowerment, career and education, the environment and entrepreneurship.

Goodwall, a next generation community linking youth to opportunities, has launched Better Cameroon, an inclusive, online program that leverages technology and global partner networks to help millions of young people navigate the pandemic-stricken job market and positively impact society.

Created with a host of international partners and collaborators such as UNESCO, Chantal Biya’s Foundation, Converge and Stratline, Better Cameroon meets an urgent need for expanded education on important themes such as female empowerment and climate change. The program provides opportunities for young people to get engaged with a world of entrepreneurial thinking and furthering their careers or education through access to educational scholarships and funding opportunities.

Running from 8 March - 6 May 2022, Goodwall’s Better Cameroon program is made up of four inspiring challenges, top speakers and community content hosted on the app, alongside the chance to win scholarships and funding opportunities.

A series of four challenges in total will run for two weeks each, and are uniquely designed to tap into Cameroonian youth’s motivation to better themselves, whilst also bettering the world they live in and raising awareness on global issues.

The first challenge is focused on women’s empowerment, celebrating acts of courage and determination by women in the community, who have inspired youth. The second challenge is focused on career development by making your dream career a reality, and sharing career aspirations. The third is about improving the environment, and asks participants to share their commitment to a greener planet. Finally, the pitch competition celebrates and encourages Cameroonian youth to create and share innovative business ideas and pitch them through Goodwall via a short video or photo.

In line with these themes, a diverse set of speakers will offer advice and insights to the community at every stage. These include four Cameroonian women speakers: Dorothée Danedjo Fouba, EdTech and Social Entrepreneur as well as Founder of eSTEMate; Kepseu Marthe Béatrice, Founder & CEO of Powerlink, a company which is specialized in the field of electricity, telecommunication and networks; Marthe Wandou, gender and peace activist who received the Right Livelihood Award in 2021; and Monique Ntumngiga, founder of Green Girls, a social enterprise, which trains and empowers women and girls to take interest in renewable energy resources and promote sustainable development.



To support program participants further and provide a gateway to new opportunities, winners of each challenge will be offered prizes. These range from educational scholarships to monetary rewards. Five finalists of the overall Better Cameroon program will also be receiving a special prize directly from the First Lady’s office.

Get involved and register for #BetterCameroon now by downloading the Goodwall app (iOS and Android), or visiting https://bettercameroon.goodwall.io/

About Goodwall

Founded in 2014, Goodwall is a global community that levels the playing field for young people so anyone can connect and discover professional opportunities from scholarships to jobs. With over 1.9M members in more than 150 countries, the mobile-first platform features millions of jobs and opportunities, and more than $1.5M in scholarships and awards.