CHAN 2020 : Opening match between Cameroon and Zimbabwe on April 4

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon's national football team will face Zimbabwe's on April 4, 2020, in Yaoundé, in the opening match of the African Championship of Nations (CHAN). According to the draw, held on February 17, 2020, in the Cameroonian capital, Cameroon is in the same group with Mali and Burkina Faso.

This competition initiated just a few years ago by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) will be held from 4 to 25 April in three Cameroonian cities (Yaoundé, Douala, and Limbe). Unlike the AFCON, only national teams constituted of African footballers playing in their respective national championships take part in the CHAN.

The CHAN 2020 will be a warm-up tour in Cameroon before the organization of AFCON, scheduled to take place in the country between January and February 2021.

BRM

CHAN-2020 Groups

Group A: Cameroon, Mali, Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe

Group B: Libya, DRC, Congo, Niger

Group C: Morocco, Rwanda, Togo, Uganda

Group D: Zambia, Guinea, Namibia, Tanzania