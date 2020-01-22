Qatar 2022 qualifiers: Cameroon drawn in Group D along with Côte d'Ivoire

(Business in Cameroon) - On January 21, 2020, in Cairo, Egypt, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) held the draw for African countries in the framework of the qualifiers of the 2022 World Cup that will be held in Qatar.

The Indomitable Lions, Cameroon’s football team, will play in Group D, along with Malawi, Mozambique and especially Côte d'Ivoire. The confrontation between Cameroon and Côte d'Ivoire will be one of the most beautiful and difficult of these rather balanced qualifiers.

But before the World Cup in Qatar, the Indomitable Lions have a lot to do from 9 January to 6 February 2021, with the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) football tournament to be held on Cameroonian soil.

BRM