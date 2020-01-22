logoBC
Yaoundé - 22 January 2020 -
Sport

Qatar 2022 qualifiers: Cameroon drawn in Group D along with Côte d'Ivoire

Qatar 2022 qualifiers: Cameroon drawn in Group D along with Côte d'Ivoire
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 22 January 2020 13:13

(Business in Cameroon) - On January 21, 2020, in Cairo, Egypt, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) held the draw for African countries in the framework of the qualifiers of the 2022 World Cup that will be held in Qatar.

The Indomitable Lions, Cameroon’s football team, will play in Group D, along with Malawi, Mozambique and especially Côte d'Ivoire. The confrontation between Cameroon and Côte d'Ivoire will be one of the most beautiful and difficult of these rather balanced qualifiers.

But before the World Cup in Qatar, the Indomitable Lions have a lot to do from 9 January to 6 February 2021, with the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) football tournament to be held on Cameroonian soil.

BRM

back to top

SABC initiates its departure from Euronext Paris to comply with Cameroonian rules

sabc-initiates-its-departure-from-euronext-paris-to-comply-with-cameroonian-rules
Brasseries et glacières Internationales (BGI), the largest shareholder of brewery group Société Anonyme des Brasseries du Cameroun (SABC), wants to buy...

MTN Cameroon announced to change CEO by late March 2020

mtn-cameroon-announced-to-change-ceo-by-late-march-2020
“MTN Cameroon’s CEO, Hendrik Kasteel, will be leaving MTN at the end of March, due to personal reasons. He will serve out his notice over the next two...

Qatar 2022 qualifiers: Cameroon drawn in Group D along with Côte d'Ivoire

qatar-2022-qualifiers-cameroon-drawn-in-group-d-along-with-cote-d-ivoire
On January 21, 2020, in Cairo, Egypt, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) held the draw for African countries in the framework of the qualifiers...

CEMAC : Credit institutions accused of voluntarily lengthening the execution of client’s foreign-exchange transaction requests

cemac-credit-institutions-accused-of-voluntarily-lengthening-the-execution-of-client-s-foreign-exchange-transaction-requests
“It has come to my attention that excessive and sometimes unrelated documentation is required from your customers for the settlement of foreign exchange...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n82-83: December 2019-January 2020

CFA: The debate is open in the CEMAC

Cameroon becomes CEMAC’s financial center


Investir au Cameroun n92-93: Decembre 2019-Janvier 2020

Franc CFA : le débat est ouvert en zone CEMAC

Le Cameroun devient la place financière de la CEMAC