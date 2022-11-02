Silicon Mountain Conference 2022 – Orange Cameroun reinforces its promise to the tech innovation industry

(ORANGE CAMEROON) - Silicon Mountain is a nickname coined to represent the technology ecosystem (cluster) in the Mountain area of Cameroon, with its epicenter in Buea. It is currently home to tech startups and a growing community of developers, designers, business professionals and universities.



Over the years, this community has had an outsize impact on tech innovation & entrepreneurship including success stories like Gifted Mom (a mobile health platform that uses low-cost technology to help mothers and pregnant women access medical advice in out-of-the-way, rural communities) and Njorku (one of the biggest job search engines in Africa with more than 50,000 site visits each week, available across 15 countries in Africa).



As part of its strategy of being the digital operator of choice Orange has been at the heart of digital innovation & entrepreneurship in Cameroun and that is no different this year with our sponsoring of the Silicon Mountain Conference, the biggest event of its kind in Central Africa, that brings together the top tech industry players in the sub region to promote technological prowess in all its forms.





According to Mr. Yves Kom, Chief Marketing Officer at Orange Cameroun, this year’s edition (the 2nd time as a major sponsor) will be an opportunity to highlight local solutions for a sustainable digital economy.



This comes as Orange has continued to build strong relationships with the Silicon Mountain community via partnerships with tech hubs and start-ups like ActivSpaces and Gifted Mom, or through Orange Digital Center programs such as POESAM and Orange Summer Challenge.



“We are looking forward to welcoming our Orange Pulse community, and the Cameroun tech & start-up industry at this year’s event, where we have a number of exciting announcements to make.”