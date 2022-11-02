logoBC
Yaoundé - 02 November 2022 -
Telecom

Silicon Mountain Conference 2022 – Orange Cameroun reinforces its promise to the tech innovation industry

Silicon Mountain Conference 2022 – Orange Cameroun reinforces its promise to the tech innovation industry
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 02 November 2022 14:23

(ORANGE CAMEROON) - Silicon Mountain is a nickname coined to represent the technology ecosystem (cluster) in the Mountain area of Cameroon, with its epicenter in Buea. It is currently home to tech startups and a growing community of developers, designers, business professionals and universities.

Over the years, this community has had an outsize impact on tech innovation & entrepreneurship including success stories like Gifted Mom (a mobile health platform that uses low-cost technology to help mothers and pregnant women access medical advice in out-of-the-way, rural communities) and Njorku (one of the biggest job search engines in Africa with more than 50,000 site visits each week, available across 15 countries in Africa).

As part of its strategy of being the digital operator of choice Orange has been at the heart of digital innovation & entrepreneurship in Cameroun and that is no different this year with our sponsoring of the Silicon Mountain Conference, the biggest event of its kind in Central Africa, that brings together the top tech industry players in the sub region to promote technological prowess in all its forms.

GENERIC Webzines

According to Mr. Yves Kom, Chief Marketing Officer at Orange Cameroun, this year’s edition (the 2nd time as a major sponsor) will be an opportunity to highlight local solutions for a sustainable digital economy.

This comes as Orange has continued to build strong relationships with the Silicon Mountain community via partnerships with tech hubs and start-ups like ActivSpaces and Gifted Mom, or through Orange Digital Center programs such as POESAM and Orange Summer Challenge.

We are looking forward to welcoming our Orange Pulse community, and the Cameroun tech & start-up industry at this year’s event, where we have a number of exciting announcements to make.

logo Orange

back to top

Fecafoot receives CFA4.6bln from govt for World Cup participation

fecafoot-receives-cfa4-6bln-from-govt-for-world-cup-participation
The Cameroonian Football Federation Fecafoot received a loan of CFA4.6 billion from the government to finance the participation of the Indomitable Lions...

Cameroon: Factory gate prices up 16% in Q2 2022, driven by the extractive sector

cameroon-factory-gate-prices-up-16-in-q2-2022-driven-by-the-extractive-sector
Factory gate prices in Cameroon increased by 16% year-on-year in Q2 2022, the national stats institute revealed in a recent industrial producer price...

Dutch investors explore new opportunities in Cameroon

dutch-investors-explore-new-opportunities-in-cameroon
Cameroon has recently welcomed a delegation of Dutch economic operators on an opportunity exploration mission. Last October 31 in Yaoundé, 15 Dutch...

Silicon Mountain Conference 2022 – Orange Cameroun reinforces its promise to the tech innovation industry

silicon-mountain-conference-2022-orange-cameroun-reinforces-its-promise-to-the-tech-innovation-industry
Silicon Mountain is a nickname coined to represent the technology ecosystem (cluster) in the Mountain area of Cameroon, with its epicenter in Buea. It is...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »