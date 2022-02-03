logoBC
Yaoundé - 03 February 2022 -
Telecom

Cameroon: CAMTEL controls just 18.4% of the local telecom market (CTR)

Cameroon: CAMTEL controls just 18.4% of the local telecom market (CTR)
  • Comments   -   Thursday, 03 February 2022 16:19

(Business in Cameroon) - As of December 31, 2020, the incumbent telecom operator, CAMTEL, had 686,352 active subscribers, according to the CTR- Technical Commission for the Rehabilitation of Public and Para-public Sector Enterprises. For the CTR, this was a 10.41% year-on-year increase in its subscriber base. Despite this performance, the state-owned operator was still a minnow in the Cameroonian telecommunication market, the CTR estimates. 

Efforts are still needed because CAMTEL has a comparative advantage in the internet segment. Indeed, the state firm has the largest internet capability and thanks to that segment, it controls 18.43% of the electronic communication market. Despite this advantage, the number of lines in its access network is still low (less than 10% of the overall number of access lines in Cameroon) resulting in massive losses due to interconnection,” the CTR explains.  

Despite various supports provided by the government, facilitating huge investments for CAMTEL over the past 10 years, the incumbent operator is still lagging among mobile operators in terms of telecom market share. Meanwhile, CAMTEL has a monopoly over optical fiber management in the country and derives part of its revenues by selling backbone internet capacity to mobile operators. 

To reposition itself on the telecom market, the state-owned firm obtained licenses from the government to launch 3G and 4G networks in 2022. According to company estimates, the networks will be launched in the first quarter of this year (2022). 

BRM

back to top

Cameroon: CAMTEL controls just 18.4% of the local telecom market (CTR)

cameroon-camtel-controls-just-18-4-of-the-local-telecom-market-ctr
As of December 31, 2020, the incumbent telecom operator, CAMTEL, had 686,352 active subscribers, according to the CTR- Technical Commission for the...

AFCON2021: SABC group offers XAF50 mln to the Indomitable Lions as Semi-Final qualification bonus

afcon2021-sabc-group-offers-xaf50-mln-to-the-indomitable-lions-as-semi-final-qualification-bonus
Yesterday February 2, 2022, in Yaoundé, Emmanuel de Tailly, CEO of agribusiness group SABC, handed a check of XAF50 million to Samuel Eto'o, President...

Job, governance, peace…: The EU commits XAF116.7 bln for bilateral assistance in Cameroon in 2021-2024

job-governance-peace-the-eu-commits-xaf116-7-bln-for-bilateral-assistance-in-cameroon-in-2021-2024
The European Union will provide €178 million (XAF116.7 billion) of bilateral financial assistance to Cameroon over the 2021-2024 period. This was...

Cameroon: Port of Kribi helped double Sud II customs section revenues YoY to XAF150 bln in 2021

cameroon-port-of-kribi-helped-double-sud-ii-customs-section-revenues-yoy-to-xaf150-bln-in-2021
Sud II customs section, which covers the deep seaport of Kribi, collected XAF150 billion of customs revenues in 2021. According to Norbert Belinga,...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n106-107: December 2021-January 2022

Nine projects and innovations that demonstrate Cameroonians’ genius

This is how Gozem plans to revolutionize the transport sector in Cameroon


Investir au Cameroun n116-117: Decembre 2021-Janvier 2022

La preuve par 9 du génie camerounais

Comment Gozem veut révolutionner le transport urbain au Cameroun