Cameroon: CAMTEL controls just 18.4% of the local telecom market (CTR)

(Business in Cameroon) - As of December 31, 2020, the incumbent telecom operator, CAMTEL, had 686,352 active subscribers, according to the CTR- Technical Commission for the Rehabilitation of Public and Para-public Sector Enterprises. For the CTR, this was a 10.41% year-on-year increase in its subscriber base. Despite this performance, the state-owned operator was still a minnow in the Cameroonian telecommunication market, the CTR estimates.

“Efforts are still needed because CAMTEL has a comparative advantage in the internet segment. Indeed, the state firm has the largest internet capability and thanks to that segment, it controls 18.43% of the electronic communication market. Despite this advantage, the number of lines in its access network is still low (less than 10% of the overall number of access lines in Cameroon) resulting in massive losses due to interconnection,” the CTR explains.

Despite various supports provided by the government, facilitating huge investments for CAMTEL over the past 10 years, the incumbent operator is still lagging among mobile operators in terms of telecom market share. Meanwhile, CAMTEL has a monopoly over optical fiber management in the country and derives part of its revenues by selling backbone internet capacity to mobile operators.

To reposition itself on the telecom market, the state-owned firm obtained licenses from the government to launch 3G and 4G networks in 2022. According to company estimates, the networks will be launched in the first quarter of this year (2022).

BRM