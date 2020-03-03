CEMAC : Roaming fees between member countries to be suppressed by Jan 2021

(Business in Cameroon) - Starting from January 1, 2021, residents of the CEMAC region travelling within the region will be able to access mobile services (call SMS, internet) without additional cost using their usual mobile number.

This is the result of a roaming fees suppressing project reviewed and validated last February 28, in Douala, during the meeting of the Ministers of Telecommunications of the region.

After the validation step, the project still needs to be reviewed by Ministers of the Central African Economic Union (UEAC). The bilateral agreement will also need to be signed. In addition, the involved countries must cancel surcharge on intercommunity telecommunication traffic.

According to the roadmap for this project, all the things that still need to be done must be completed by December 31, 2020. In the meantime, a Cameroonian in roaming mode in Gabon, for instance, still has to pay up to XAF5,000 of roaming fees for a 1-minute call. This is hardly the case in West Africa where roaming fees between many countries have already been suppressed.

BRM