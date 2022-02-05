MTN and Orange Cameroon adopt a new call credit presentation format, in the application of BEAC’s order

(Business in Cameroon) - A few weeks ago, all mobile operators active in Cameroon, except Nexttel, adopted a new airtime presentation format.

The market leaders, Orange and MTN Cameroon, now present remaining airtime as follows: a number representing the amount of airtime remaining followed by the letter ‘U’. For instance, if the subscriber has XAF1000 airtime remaining, the operator will present it as ‘1000 U’ instead of the former format ‘1000 CFAF’.

The letter "U", we learn, is the symbol for "Unité" (the French word for call credit). So, like in our example, subscribers must read ‘1000 U’ as ‘1000 unités’ or 1000 call credits.

This new format replaces the old one that uses F for CFA Francs, which is the monetary unit in force in the Cemac zone. It is the application of an order from the BEAC, the central bank of the CEMAC region.

Indeed, on October 29, 2020, Abbas Mahamat Tolli, Governor of the BEAC, ordered the Association of Operators-Concessionaires of Mobile Telephony in Cameroon (AOCTM) to stop “presenting, using or leveraging credit units in CFA Francs, to avoid the scenario of subscribers confusing their call credits as electronic money labeled in the legal currency in force in the region.

"Call credit is a commodity, a product or a service that can only be used for telephone services. Even if it has a market value, it is not a payment means or payment instrument,” the BEAC stressed.

The ban on the use of call credits as a payment means is expected to change the way some mobile operators have been collecting payments for additional services. In Cameroon for instance, mobile subscribers can pay for ‘music on hold’ service, called "Fun Tones", with their call credit. Also, the subscription for Quranic or Biblical verses, pre-written birthday, or love messages (among a few of those services) can be paid through call credit deduction. This ban is likely to change this old system.

