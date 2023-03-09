orange-at-the-top-of-mt-cameroon-with-the-people-of-buea

(ORANGE CAMEROON) - Orange Cameroon, in its commitment to get closer to the Cameroonian people and to support local culture, generously accompanied the 28th edition of the Mt Cameroon race which traditionally takes place in the city of Buea. The city was adorned with the colours of the brand in every street corner. It was difficult to take a step without noticing the presence of the major sponsor of this edition, announcing one of the most important events of this region of the country.

On 24 February, an event of great mobilisation took place at the esplanade of the Molyko Omnisport Stadium prior to the race. This was a great opportunity for the brand's spokespersons to reiterate Orange Cameroon's interest in the people of Buea and in the entire region.

The day ended with an explosive show by popular artist KO-C, alongside several local artists, to a massive audience. And to crown it all, there was the election of Miss Mt Cameroon 2023 with awards of: 350,000 F for the Winner, 250,000 F for the 1st runner-up, and 100,000 F for the 2nd runner-up.

During this exciting moment, the public had the opportunity to experience the brand's generosity at several levels as many received goodies from Orange Cameroon meanwhile some lucky ones won the amount of F 1,000,000 cash and Smart Tvs. This was made possible after they simply downloaded the Orange Money Africa application now available to subscribers of all local networks.

On the 25th morning, the race of hope was launched! A tough competition between juniors, seniors and veterans, for this historic 50th anniversary.

At the end of the race, several actions were announced for the coming years, to mark the continuity of Orange Cameroon's support towards initiatives in the NOSO.