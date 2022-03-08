logoBC
Yaoundé - 08 March 2022
Telecom

Cameroon considers centralized operators-security services platform to fight crime

  Tuesday, 08 March 2022

(Business in Cameroon) - To combat fraudulent acts in the mobile subscribers’ identification system, Cameroon’s Telecom regulator ART plans to implement several measures. The first one is the creation of a centralized digital platform for the identification of mobile subscribers and users of electronic communication terminals. Unlike the current platform, the new one will allow remote access for the General Delegation to the National Security (DGSN) and the national gendarmerie. 

According to the ART, the envisaged digital platform is required in a context where mobile operators recently suspended 891,082 phone numbers deemed non-compliant. For the regulator,  those numbers deemed non-compliant are usually registered under fake names using fake identification documents or even documents lost by their real owners. When numbers are registered under fake names, it becomes difficult to trace the user when crimes are committed using them.  

In addition, the regulator notes that during the identification process, the subscriber’s location map is usually inaccurate. So, the new centralized platform will remove that requirement from the identification database while including features to allow police officers to trace a subscriber’s location history. 

Sylvain Andzongo

