camtel-s-wholesale-segment-gets-iso-9001-2015-certification

"(Business in Cameroon) - The wholesale segment of Camtel [Cameroon Telecommunications] is now ISO 9001/2015 certified,” the public telecom operator announced on May 6. This certification means the wholesale department of the public telecom operator complies with the requirements of this standard.

The certification shows that Camtel's quality management system has demonstrated its ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer requirements and comply with legal and regulatory requirements.

The ISO 9001/2015 standard was created to increase customer satisfaction through the effective application of a standard management system. This certification of conformity is valid for three years and a surveillance audit is carried out once a year in the certified organization or company.

