Terry HE, President of Huawei Northern Africa : “We deeply feel the need to realize the great vision of the emerging Cameroon by 2035”

(HUAWEI) - This is the second time you come to Cameroon, could you tell me about today's meeting with the Prime Minister？

This is my second visit to Cameroon and as the first time I have again had the privilege of meeting His Excellency the Prime Minister, Head of Government, and I would like to express on behalf of the HAUWEI group my sincere thanks to the Cameroonian Government for his warm welcome and for the attention he gives to the company I represent. I would also like at the same time to present my best congratulations to the Cameroonian people on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of national unity celebrated on May 20.

The audience with His Excellency the Prime Minister, Head of Government was warm and fruitful, and our mutual trust was strengthened through smooth communication. As a leader in ICT domain in the world, Huawei will continue to share their international experiences in more than 170 countries around the world, to support the Cameroonian Government to build a strong Digital Economy, with a vision to position Cameroon as a strategic ICT HUB, in the Francophone Africa and CEMAC sub-region.

We have congratulated H.E prime minister for organizing the Forum on Digital economy strategy and leading maximum Government institutions to participate actively in this high level Forum.

As a strategic partner of the Cameroonian digital economy, we deeply feel the need to strengthen our long-term commitment "In Cameroon for Cameroon" and to realize the great vision of the emerging Cameroon by 2035'' as desired by the President of the Republic, H.E.M. Paul BIYA .

I am therefore back in Cameroon not only to reaffirm the great long-standing friendship between Cameroon and the high hierarchy of the Huawei Group. But also to show the progress and evolution of the strategy for the development of the digital economy that we are proposing to the Cameroonian Government.

In addition to Huawei's contribution to the development of the digital economy in which you are greatly invested in Cameroon, what are the Huawei's main commitments in Cameroon in 2035 ?

In addition to fostering the advancement of major projects in Cameroon such as the provision of telecommunications infrastructure, the promotion of digital transformation of the public and private sectors in Cameroon, Huawei will continue to build an ecosystem of ICT talents for Cameroon through its training programs and transfer of skills to young Cameroonian students, in particular “Seeds of the Future”, “Huawei ICT Academy” and “Huawei ICT Competition”. Huawei is committed to supporting the strategy of the Government of Cameroon in the transfer of ICT know-how to young students so that they are more competent in the international job market, as well as at the request of employers from large companies and that they are able to self-employ through the creation of start-ups. We believe that technology is a technical means to help countries develop their economy and help people have a better and more convenient life. But also having a competent local workforce contributes more to the development of a country's digital economy. Huawei therefore has the obligation of this commitment which is also part of its social responsibilities in Cameroon. And in the name of this commitment, I take this opportunity to make the promise to offer, on behalf of Huawei, a donation for the fitting out of a room with the latest technology equipment to support the project to build academic digital development centers created by the Head of state.