CEMAC: Telecom regulators ink memoranda to suppress roaming surcharges

(Business in Cameroon) - On November 9, 2021, in Douala, Minister of Posts and Telecommunications (Minpostel) Minette Li Libom Likeng presided over the signing of bilateral agreements between CEMAC countries for the suppression of roaming surcharges expected since January 2021.

"The signing, by regulators, of bilateral memoranda of understanding governing the implementation of low-cost roaming in the Cemac zone is undoubtedly a key step in the roaming process in our subregion. It above all is a fundamental step in the improvement of access to affordable electronic communications services," the Minpostel said.

According to the official, with the officialization of the agreements, roaming costs are effectively suppressed in the subregion. It all started because CEMAC countries wanted to facilitate communications in the region and address the problem encountered by residents of border towns who unexpectedly roam into a neighboring country’s operator’s network, incurring additional charges.

Several steps were taken to achieve this feat. First, in February 2020, a draft community regulation was validated by regional ministers of telecommunications. The aim was to end roaming surcharges. Then, in August 2020, Cemac Regulation No. 04/20-UEAC-CM-35 on mobile electronic communication roaming was adopted by the 35th session of the UEAC council of ministers. That regulation became effective on September 8, 2020.

For its effective implementation, an institutional mechanism was elaborated. In the roadmap, it was planned that bilateral agreements will be signed between member states, and the surcharges on intra-community telephone traffic will be eliminated. The plan also provided for the alignment of intra-community mobile electronic communications services (voice, SMS, and data) tariffs on national rates.

In the medium term, this system will enable subscribers of any mobile network operator in the Central African region to communicate with no fear of additional charges when traveling to another country in the subregion.

Sylvain Andzongo