Yaoundé - 13 July 2020 -
Telecom

Cameroon launches promotional campaign to boost the use of the .cm ccTLD

  • Comments   -   Monday, 13 July 2020 16:50

(Business in Cameroon) - The Minister of Posts and Telecommunications, Minette Libom Likeng (photo) informs that to boost the use of the  ".cm" country code top-level domain (ccTLD), Cameroon has launched a promotional campaign for its registration at 2000 FCFA/year. This promotion runs from July 1 to October 1, 2020.

During the promotion period, the national ICT agency ANTIC is authorized to sell each .cm domain name at CFAF1,000, all taxes included (these domain names are registered for 12 months renewable yearly).  “As for the approved registrars, their reselling prices should not exceed CFAF2,000, all taxes included,” the official says.

This “.cm” promotional campaign comes in a context where some consider the registration price for the Cameroonian ccTLD prohibitive. On May 26, 2015, this price was decreased from CFAF35,000 to CFAF7,500. This means that in the framework of the current promotional campaign, the price has been lowered once again by CFAF5,000.

According to the latest data from ANTIC, 53,500 websites with the ".cm" ccTLD have already been registered. With this campaign, the government hopes to see this figure rise.

S.A.

