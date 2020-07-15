logoBC
Yaoundé - 15 July 2020 -
Telecom

Orange Cameroon enables international mobile money transfers to and from Gabon and Equatorial Guinea for its clients

Orange Cameroon enables international mobile money transfers to and from Gabon and Equatorial Guinea for its clients
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 15 July 2020 13:56

(Business in Cameroon) - Orange Cameroon recently announced to its subscribers, via an SMS entitled “Open Wallet,” that they can now send or receive money from the CEMAC region via their mobile money wallet.  

The operator explains that this new service was facilitated by a partnership with the interbank banking group of Central Africa (GIMAC).

"This Orange Money service will initially be offered for transfers to and from Gabon, through Airtel Gabon, and Equatorial Guinea, through the banking institution CCEI Bank Equatorial Guinea [a subsidiary of the Cameroonian Afriland First Bank]. The other countries will be included gradually," explains an authorized source at Orange Cameroon. The same source reveals the costs for transfer between countries will be “a little higher” compared with those within the same territory.

On April 15, BEAC, the Central Bank of the six CEMAC countries officially announced the effectiveness of mobile money interoperability. This means that users can easily transfer money to the wallet of another user even if they are not clients of the same mobile operator.

Sylvain Andzongo

back to top

Cameroon: Non-oil tax revenues shot up by 127.2% over 2010-2019

cameroon-non-oil-tax-revenues-shot-up-by-127-2-over-2010-2019
Cameroon's internal non-oil tax revenues rose from CFAF 855.7 billion to CFAF 1,944.4 billion over the last ten fiscal years (2010-2019), according to the...

Orange Cameroon enables international mobile money transfers to and from Gabon and Equatorial Guinea for its clients

orange-cameroon-enables-international-mobile-money-transfers-to-and-from-gabon-and-equatorial-guinea-for-its-clients
Orange Cameroon recently announced to its subscribers, via an SMS entitled “Open Wallet,” that they can now send or receive money from the CEMAC region...

Cameroon collected CFAF117 bln of oil revenues in Q1-2020, down 3.3% YoY

cameroon-collected-cfaf117-bln-of-oil-revenues-in-q1-2020-down-3-3-yoy
Cameroon collected CFAF117 billion of oil revenues in the first three months of 2020, according to the document that served as the basis for the budget...

Cameroon to raise CFAF25 bln on the BEAC money market on Jul 15 via issuance of T-bills

cameroon-to-raise-cfaf25-bln-on-the-beac-money-market-on-jul-15-via-issuance-of-t-bills
The Cameroonian government will be back on the Beac money market on July 15, 2020, according to an official release from the Ministry of Finance. This...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n88: June 2020

Covid 19 Its impacts so far

Emmanuel de Tailly (SABC) : «Preserving jobs at all costs»


Investir au Cameroun n98 Juin 2020

Covid 19 Et maintenant, l’étendue des dégâts

Emmanuel de Tailly (SABC) : «Maintenir l’emploi coûte que coûte »

  1. Most read 7 days
  2. shared 1 month
  3. read 1 month

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

CEMAC: The BEAC authorizes the opening of escrow accounts labeled in foreign currencies for oil and mining companies

Investisseurs et Partenaires (I&P) announces interest-free loan programme to support SMEs in Cameroon

Cameroon imported CFAF5.5 bln worth of clinker and Palm oil from Gabon and Congo respectively in 2019

Cameroon’s cocoa exports drop by 10% due to the anglophone crisis

cameroon-american-firm-elite-trends-group-to-invest-cfaf200-bln-in-a-massive-student-housing-project

Cameroon: American firm Elite Trends Group to invest CFAF200 bln in a massive student housing project

cameroon-funding-stage-completed-for-cameroon-chad-power-interconnection-project

Cameroon: Funding stage completed for Cameroon-Chad Power Interconnection Project

camair-co-auditor-okalla-ahanda-associes-confirm-a-possible-dissolution-due-to-continued-deterioration-of-the-financial-situation

Camair-Co: Auditor Okalla Ahanda & Associés confirm a possible dissolution due to continued deterioration of the financial situation

cameroon-world-bank-s-current-commitments-amount-to-cfaf1-266-bln-the-minepat-says

Cameroon: World Bank’s current commitments amount to CFAF1,266 bln, the Minepat says

phase-ii-of-yaounde-douala-highway-nganou-djoumessi-takes-measures-to-avoid-deadline-slippages

Phase II of Yaoundé-Douala highway: Nganou Djoumessi takes measures to avoid deadline slippages

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

Cameroon: Fermencam wants to plant 4,942 acres of fruit trees to launch natural juice production

Cameroon’s cocoa exports drop by 10% due to the anglophone crisis

Cameroonian cocoa to be labeled “pure origin”, in collaboration with French chocolate makers

Cameroon : Towards a war between the ports of Douala-Bonabéri and that of Kribi?

next
prev