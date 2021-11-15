logoBC
Yaoundé - 15 November 2021 -
Telecom

Cameroon and Chad signs new memorandum governing optical fiber transmission networks’ interconnection

Cameroon and Chad signs new memorandum governing optical fiber transmission networks’ interconnection
  • Comments   -   Monday, 15 November 2021 15:31

(Business in Cameroon) - On November 12, 2021, in Yaoundé, Minister of Posts and Telecommunications (Minpostel) Minette Libom Li Likeng and her Chadian peer Idriss Saleh Bachar signed a memorandum of understanding relating to the interconnection of Cameroonian and Chadian optical fiber transmission networks. 

This memorandum is in fact a revised version of an agreement existing since 2011. Infact, the inter-connection of Chadian and Cameroonian optical fiber transmission networks has been operational since 2011 from the Gangui and Kousseri points of presence. Those communication links are extended towards the undersea cable landing sites of Kribi, Limbé and Douala, helping to provide connectivity services to Chadian operators like  Sotel Tchad, Sudachad, SOS Telecom, Gilat, Bharti Airtel, and Prestabist. 

The new memorandum is signed, following the introduction of a new optical fiber routing operator in the Chadian market. This arrival caused considerable changes in the market compelling Chadian authorities to review their agreements with international partners.

The new agreement replicates the terms of the old memorandum. Those terms are namely related to the technical, legal, and economic aspects of the interconnection, and the physical interconnection of the transmission networks. The terms are also related to mutual restoration avenues to secure the involved parties’ communication networks, routing Cameroon’s traffic to Chadian submarine cables, and reducing the cost of electronic communications. 

Given the projected rise in the number of broadband operators in the Chadian market, this new memorandum will include the new operators connected to the optical fiber network. This could generate more revenues for Cameroon, which serves as a transit point for submarine cables serving Chad. Also, with this new agreement, the two countries plan to set up joint African and intercontinental optical networks projects.

"This memorandum, which is a considerable breakthrough in the subregional digital integration process, reflects the two Heads of State’s desire to provide their countries with a secure and interconnected fiber-optic network to increase digital access, boost regional integration and achieve harmonious and integrated development of economies in the sub-region. Technically, the memorandum defines the legal contours initiating the establishment of high-speed communications networks between Cameroon and Chad," the Minpostel said.

Sylvain Andzongo

back to top

Cameroon adds provisions increasing export taxes on raw timber in 2022 draft budget

cameroon-adds-provisions-increasing-export-taxes-on-raw-timber-in-2022-draft-budget
In the 2022 draft budget to be reviewed by parliament during the budget session opened on November 11, Cameroon plans to tighten conditions required to...

Campost acquires franking machines for additional services to large billers

campost-acquires-franking-machines-for-additional-services-to-large-billers
On November 12, 2021, the Yaoundé based state firm, Cameroon Postal Services (Campost) received 58 franking machines. It was gathered from the Minister of...

Cameroon and Chad signs new memorandum governing optical fiber transmission networks’ interconnection

cameroon-and-chad-signs-new-memorandum-governing-optical-fiber-transmission-networks-interconnection
On November 12, 2021, in Yaoundé, Minister of Posts and Telecommunications (Minpostel) Minette Libom Li Likeng and her Chadian peer Idriss Saleh Bachar...

CEMAC launches Observatory of Abnormal Practices along the main Central African corridors

cemac-launches-observatory-of-abnormal-practices-along-the-main-central-african-corridors
On November 11, 2021, the regional Observatory of Abnormal Practices along the main Central African corridors (OPA-AC) was launched in Yaoundé.  The...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n105: November 2021

Forget cash, Cameroonians are in on e-money!

Erwan Garnier: “Clearly, the Cameronian hospitality sector will develop”


Investir au Cameroun n115: Novembre 2021

Adieu le cash Les Camerounais s’emparent de la monnaie électronique

Erwan Garnier: « Le secteur hôtelier camerounais va clairement se développer »