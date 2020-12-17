Communication interferences: ART ordered to take measures to address the problem

(Business in Cameroon) - During its meeting of the administrative board, in Yaoundé, on December 14, the Telecommunication Regulatory Agency (ART) focused on the internet outages and general communication interferences.

At the end of the meeting, the Director-General was asked “to organize in-depth consultations with operators to make proposals to the government on the state of electronic communications networks open to the public, who are heavily affected by the multiple fiber optic and electrical power cuts. These cuts have a clear impact on the quality of service offered to users of electronic communications services," the release published after the meeting informs.

Indeed, during a consultation with Cameroonian employers in Douala last August, telecom operators indicated that the regulation (implemented by the ART) was not compelling for private initiatives. They added that regulatory actions are more oriented towards containers (telephone operators, Internet service providers ...) than other players operating in the content segment and cyberspace.

The telecom operators also raised the issue of alternative operators’ access to mobile services, the gap between optical fiber capacity used and the ones installed. They also pointed out the fact that bandwidth was not sufficiently available (both in quantity and in quality) and the access costs are high.

S.A.