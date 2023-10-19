logoBC
Yaoundé - 19 October 2023 -
Canadian NuRAN Wireless secures an operating license in Cameroon

  • Comments   -   Thursday, 19 October 2023 12:21

(Business in Cameroon) - NuRAN is continuing its expansion strategy in Africa and aims to have 10,000 telecom sites under contract on the continent in the coming years.

The Canadian telecom infrastructure provider NuRAN Wireless announced last October 17 that it has obtained a Category 1 license in Cameroon. This permit will enable the company to build and operate a shared passive infrastructure for the country's electronic communication networks.

As a reminder, NuRAN Wireless already has an ongoing contract with the local telecom company Orange Cameroun for the deployment of 122 telecom sites under the Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) business model. The company will therefore not only be able to complete this order, but also better position itself to win contracts from other telecom service providers, as they seek to expand their networks to meet the country's growing demand for high-speed connectivity.

Obtaining its operating permit in Cameroon is also in line with NuRAN Wireless's African expansion strategy. Last September, the company announced that it has initiated the necessary procedures with the Regulatory Authority for Technology (ARTEC) in Madagascar to obtain an operating license in the country.

Furthermore, NuRAN has the ambition to have 10,000 telecom sites under contract in Africa in the coming years. The latest reports indicate that NuRAN has 4,642 telecom sites under contract in Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Sudan, South Sudan, Namibia, Côte d'Ivoire, and Madagascar.

