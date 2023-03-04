logoBC
Yaoundé - 04 March 2023 -
Telecom

Race For Hope, Pawa, Plenty Money

Race For Hope, Pawa, Plenty Money
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 21 February 2023 16:51

(ORANGE CAMEROUN) - Orange Cameroun will support this year's edition of The Mount Cameroon Race which will take place from 24 to 25 February 2023 in Buea, capital of the South West Region.

The announcement was made public during the press conference held on 1 February 2023, which marked the launch of activities for this year's edition. The press briefing organised by the Cameroon Athletic Federation hand in gloves with Orange Cameroun, brought together close to 40 journalists of the region.

This edition is particularly special because it is marked by the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the mountain race.

For this emblematic 50th anniversary, about 600 participants from 13 countries are expected.

916402 race

The celebration will take place over 2 days with :

Friday 24, an opening ceremony at Molyko stadium (12AM), then an Eve show with KO-C & various local artists, and the election of Miss Mount Cameroon 2023 at the Molyko stadium (4PM)

Saturday 25, start of the race and the popular sports walk at Molyko stadium (6am)

The city of Buea will clearly vibrate around this event this weekend. Don't hesitate to come and visit! 

logo Orange copy

back to top

A CFA65bn Fund is under consideration to preserve the Congo basin

a-cfa65bn-fund-is-under-consideration-to-preserve-the-congo-basin
The Congo basin will soon benefit from a €100 million (about CFA65.5 billion) fund to roll out preservation actions. The decision was announced this...

Cameroon requests Europe’s help to resume tourism in the Far-North

cameroon-requests-europe-s-help-to-resume-tourism-in-the-far-north
After the Boko Haram episodes that brought fear in the Far North and caused tourism activities to be suspended in the region, Governor Midjiyawa Bakari is...

Cameroon to raise CFA35bn on the Beac public securities market this month

cameroon-to-raise-cfa35bn-on-the-beac-public-securities-market-this-month
Cameroon is launching a plan to raise CFA35 billion on the Beac public securities market this month. Information from the Finance department revealed that...

Feicom approves CFA9.3bn local development fund

feicom-approves-cfa9-3bn-local-development-fund
The Special Fund for Equipment and Inter-municipal Intervention (Feicom) announced the deployment of a CFA9.3 billion fund to boost local development in...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »