Race For Hope, Pawa, Plenty Money

(ORANGE CAMEROUN) - Orange Cameroun will support this year's edition of The Mount Cameroon Race which will take place from 24 to 25 February 2023 in Buea, capital of the South West Region.

The announcement was made public during the press conference held on 1 February 2023, which marked the launch of activities for this year's edition. The press briefing organised by the Cameroon Athletic Federation hand in gloves with Orange Cameroun, brought together close to 40 journalists of the region.

This edition is particularly special because it is marked by the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the mountain race.

For this emblematic 50th anniversary, about 600 participants from 13 countries are expected.

The celebration will take place over 2 days with :

Friday 24, an opening ceremony at Molyko stadium (12AM), then an Eve show with KO-C & various local artists, and the election of Miss Mount Cameroon 2023 at the Molyko stadium (4PM)

Saturday 25, start of the race and the popular sports walk at Molyko stadium (6am)

The city of Buea will clearly vibrate around this event this weekend. Don't hesitate to come and visit!